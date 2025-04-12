Somaliland Condemns Somalia Prime Minister’s Visit to Las Anod as ‘Declaration of War’

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a strong condemnation of Somalia Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s visit to Las Anod, describing it as a deliberate provocation and a “declaration of war” against Somaliland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In an official statement released by Presidential Spokesperson Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), the Somaliland government said the visit constitutes an “unmistakable provocation” and a direct violation of the borders of the de jure Republic of Somaliland — a self-governing territory with internationally recognized boundaries, despite lacking international recognition as an independent state.
“This reckless act is viewed as a declaration of war against Somaliland’s de jure State,” the statement read. “Somalia’s calculated provocation seeks to undermine Somaliland’s decades-long commitment to peace, democracy, and stability in the Horn of Africa.”
The Somaliland government accused Mogadishu of escalating tensions in a region already fraught with conflict, and warned that any further destabilization would be the direct responsibility of Somalia’s leadership. The statement underscored that such actions create openings for extremist groups like Al-Shabaab and ISIS to gain ground, threatening not just Somaliland, but broader regional and international security.
Calling for urgent international attention, Somaliland appealed to the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations (UN), the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Arab League to denounce what it described as Somalia’s “aggressive” behavior.
“The international community must not allow Somalia’s actions to undermine our shared security interests,” it said. “Failure to respond decisively will exacerbate transnational threats, migration, and humanitarian crises with global implications.”
While reaffirming its commitment to peace and dialogue, the Somaliland government made it clear that it is prepared to defend its sovereignty at all costs. “Somaliland will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people.”
The statement concluded with a sharp rebuke of the Somali state, calling the visit “the last desperate attempt undertaken by a country that symbolizes more than 34 years as the global measure of failed states.”
Hussein Adan Igeh (Deyr), the spokesperson for Somaliland’s presidency, declared: “We stand ready to take all necessary measures to defend our nation against such acts of aggression, and we urge the international community to join us in condemning this blatant violation as nothing less than a war declaration.”
