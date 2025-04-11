Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland – April 11, 2025 — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland has strongly condemned the planned visit by Somalia’s Prime Minister to the city of LasAnod, calling it a “blatant violation” of Somaliland’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional peace and stability.
In a firm statement issued today, the Ministry described the move as a reckless political provocation at a time when the region urgently needs de-escalation and diplomacy.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland strongly and unequivocally condemns the planned visit by the Prime Minister of Somalia to Laas Anod. This provocative act constitutes a blatant violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability,” the statement read.
The Government of Somaliland warned that such actions by Mogadishu threaten to unravel efforts aimed at fostering peace in the Horn of Africa and declared that Somalia would bear full responsibility for any resulting instability.
“Such an ill-timed visit undermines ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region. The Government of Somaliland regards this as a serious escalation and firmly asserts that the Government of Somalia will bear full responsibility for any resulting tensions and destabilization,” the Ministry stated.
Calling on the international community to take notice, the Ministry appealed to regional and global bodies to intervene. Specifically, it urged the African Union (AU), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the United Nations (UN), the Arab League, and other international partners to condemn what it described as Somalia’s “destabilizing conduct.”
“For decades, Somaliland has withstood these provocations, steadfastly remaining a pillar of stability and a constructive force in the region,” the statement continued.
“The Government of Somaliland calls on responsible regional and international actors to take swift and collective action to address Somalia’s destabilizing conduct. Failure to act will only deepen instability and enable the rise of non-state actors in this already fragile region, leading to intensified threats such as displacement, migration, humanitarian crises, and transnational security risks.”
Despite the rising tensions, the Somaliland government reaffirmed its dedication to peaceful engagement, but cautioned that it would not compromise on defending its sovereignty.
“The Republic of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to peace, dialogue, and regional cooperation. However, it will take decisive actions in defense of its sovereignty and security against any threats.”
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.