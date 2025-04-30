Somaliland and Somalia’s Puntland Exchange Prisoners of War in Landmark Peace Gesture

Hargeisa – April 30, 2025: The Republic of Somaliland and Somalia’s Puntland State have successfully completed the first phase of a formal Prisoner of War (PoW) exchange, marking a significant step toward regional peace and reconciliation.
Somaliland released 11 PoWs of Puntland origin, who were transferred through Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport. In return, 16 PoWs from Somaliland were received after their release from Puntland custody. The exchange was conducted under the observation of government officials and in accordance with international humanitarian protocols.
Somaliland’s Minister of Justice Yonis Ahmed Yonis highlighted the humanitarian and diplomatic value of the operation, stating:
“This exchange aligns with our government’s commitment to peaceful coexistence and reconciliation, especially in conflict-affected areas like eastern Sool. It also reflects Somaliland’s adherence to international norms regarding the treatment of prisoners of war.”
Speaking from Garowe, Puntland’s Minister of Justice, Mohamed Abdi Wahaab, confirmed that 15 Somaliland PoWs had been transferred back to their homeland.
“This is a positive step towards building mutual trust and promoting regional peace. It is deeply gratifying to see these young Somali men reunited with their families after years of separation due to war,” he said.
“Such actions reinforce social bonds and enable our communities to heal.”
Observers have welcomed the exchange as a turning point in relations between the Somaliland and Puntland. Analysts believe the move could reduce long-standing tensions, promote dialogue, and encourage future humanitarian diplomacy in the Horn of Africa.
