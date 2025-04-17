Somaliland Accuses Somalia of Illegal Detainee Transfer, Cites Geneva Violations

By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa, Republic of Somaliland — The Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a formal press release expressing serious concern over the forcible abduction and transfer of detainees by the Government of Somalia. The individuals were originally held in custody in Las Anod, most of whom had been arrested in connection with unrest in surrounding areas of the eastern Sool region.
The Ministry strongly condemned the action, describing it as a blatant violation of international and regional laws, particularly the Third Geneva Convention (1949) concerning the treatment of prisoners of war. Articles 12 and 118 of the Convention prohibit the use of prisoners for political leverage and emphasize the necessity of humane treatment and legal transfer procedures.
Despite the sensitive nature of the situation, the Ministry alleges that Somalia coerced detainees to renounce their national identity and adopt foreign symbols, raising serious concerns about political manipulation and human rights violations. It also noted visible signs of neglect and inadequate care among the transferred individuals.
The Government of Somaliland clarified that no formal negotiations or agreements had occurred with Somalia regarding prisoner exchange. However, Somaliland government have been actively coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to establish a legal and humanitarian mechanism for any such transfers.
In its statement, the Ministry of Justice called for the following actions:
The immediate handover of detainees to international humanitarian agencies responsible for overseeing prisoner issues.
Close monitoring by the international community and human rights organizations to ensure detainee welfare and to hold the Somali government accountable for unlawful interference.
An end to the politicization of detainee cases, which risks undermining peace efforts and lawful diplomatic engagement.