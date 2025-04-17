OPINION | Somaliland’s Strategic Pause: A Nation Choosing Sovereignty Over Symbolism

By Engineer Ahmed Abdi Abdilahi, Chairman, Waddani Party – Minnesota, USA
On April 16, 2025, the Republic of Somaliland took a bold and necessary step: suspending all ongoing negotiations with Somalia. This decision came in direct response to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s uninvited and ill-conceived visit to Laascaanood — a city that lies unquestionably within Somaliland’s sovereign borders.
As a Somaliland citizen and political leader in the diaspora, I fully support this principled stand by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro and his government. It was not a knee-jerk reaction, but a carefully measured response rooted in history, strategy, and the unwavering will of our people to protect their hard-won independence.
We Must Not Normalize Disrespect
Let’s be clear: the Somali Prime Minister’s visit was not a benign engagement. It was a calculated political stunt aimed at undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty and gaining domestic political leverage within Somalia. This was a symbolic incursion — disrespectful not just to our government, but to every citizen who has contributed to building a peaceful, democratic, and functioning state over the past three decades.
We must not normalize such provocations. Dialogue only has value when it is rooted in mutual respect and sincerity — qualities glaringly absent in Barre’s actions.
A Nation That Deserves Respect
Since 1991, Somaliland has functioned as a sovereign state. We have conducted peaceful elections, established institutions, and maintained internal stability in a region often plagued by turmoil. Yet the international community still demands that we “prove” our sovereignty — all while benefiting from our cooperation in securing maritime trade routes, fighting terrorism, and promoting peace in the Horn of Africa.
This double standard is not just unfair — it’s unsustainable. The time has come to stop waiting for external recognition and start reinforcing our internal strength.
A Time to Refocus: Military and Economic Resilience
This decision to suspend talks must mark a shift in priorities. Now is the time to focus on rebuilding a modern, capable military and ensuring economic resilience.
The threat of external aggression — whether political or military — is real. Preparation is not provocation. It is our right and our duty to defend our people and our territory.
Equally, economic independence must be front and center. We must invest in local industries, strengthen infrastructure, empower entrepreneurs, and fully leverage our ports and trade routes. These aren’t lofty ambitions — they are critical to our national security and future.
A New Era of Global Engagement
President Cirro’s recent presence at the World Government Summit in Dubai was a powerful signal of Somaliland’s growing diplomatic reach. There, he positioned our nation as a stable, serious, and strategic partner — not only for Africa, but for the world.
Our relationship with the United States continues to deepen. From my position in Minnesota, I’ve seen bipartisan interest in Somaliland increase significantly. U.S. policymakers are recognizing our vital role in safeguarding Red Sea trade, countering extremism, and advancing democratic governance in the region.
We must harness this momentum. Recognition may take time — but it is inevitable, and we must be prepared when the moment arrives.
A United Call
The suspension of talks is not a rejection of diplomacy — it is a reassertion of dignity. President Cirro’s administration has sent an unambiguous message to Somalia and the global community:
Somaliland will not engage in dialogue while its sovereignty is violated.
I call on all Somalilanders — at home and abroad — to stand together. Let us rise above politics, support this strategic pivot, and invest in the long-term strength and unity of our nation.
Now is the time to think big, act boldly, and stay united. Somaliland’s journey forward must be guided by principle, powered by purpose, and rooted in the unshakable truth that we are — and always have been — a nation.
About the Author
Engineer Ahmed Abdi Abdilahi is the Chairman of the Waddani Party – Minnesota, USA. He is a political advocate and active member of the Somaliland diaspora community.