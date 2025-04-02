Open Letter to the President of the United States

The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington, D.C. 20500
Dear Mr. President,
I am writing to inform you about Somaliland’s compelling argument for international recognition and highlight its significant achievements. Situated in the Horn of Africa, Somaliland is a democratic, peaceful, and stable nation, yet it remains unrecognized by the global community. It shares borders with Ethiopia, Somalia, and Djibouti. Importantly, Somaliland achieved independence from British rule on June 26, 1960, prior to Somalia’s independence. While a union between Somaliland and Somalia was initially proposed, the plan ultimately failed early on, lacking both formal ratification and legal documentation to officially establish the unification.
Somaliland actively pursues international recognition of its sovereignty, and despite not being formally recognized by many, enjoys robust diplomatic ties with several nations. Taiwan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Turkey maintain embassies in its capital, Hargeisa. Due to its strategically important location, Somaliland presents an attractive opportunity for establishing military bases to safeguard international trade routes through the Red Sea. Its advanced port in Berbera also positions it as a key trade hub capable of supplying landlocked East African nations. We welcome the United States and its allies to consider leasing land for a military base in Somaliland.
Somaliland’s journey began with rebuilding from the ground up after significant losses. Over the years, Somaliland has reconstructed its nation, established its own government, and met all the criteria for international recognition. It boasts clearly defined borders, a permanent population, and a functioning government capable of international agreement. Somaliland has developed its constitution and laws, prioritizing peace, security, and stability while upholding human rights, freedom, and democratic principles. It has conducted numerous elections—presidential, parliamentary, and local—adhering to the principle of one person, one vote. Its legal framework aligns with international standards. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of State now recognizes civil documents such as marriage and birth certificates, as well as affidavits of support issued by the Somaliland government.
Somaliland has made significant strides in building strong relations with its neighbors, African nations, and Western powers, particularly the U.S. and the EU. It is actively working towards the Sustainable Development Goals, focusing on poverty reduction, hunger elimination, and combating climate change to ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. The people of Somaliland demonstrate remarkable resilience, perseverance, and unity in overcoming challenges and transforming problems into opportunities.
Somaliland has the right to self-determination and self-existence. Somalilanders have determined never to reunite with Somalia, which remains fragile and unstable. Our territorial integrity is non-negotiable, and we have the right to international recognition. We deserve our seat at the United Nations to contribute to addressing global challenges and developing sustainable solutions. Somaliland’s claim for recognition is supported by principles enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (Article 3, 1948) and the Montevideo Convention on the Rights and Duties of States (1933).
Somaliland stands as a beacon of progress in the region, achieving remarkable milestones through unity, collaboration, and resilience. Our commitment to democracy, peaceful transitions of power, and strong public institutions sets an example for neighboring states. The people of Somaliland are prepared to face any difficulties that arise, confident that challenges will not slow our progress. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of international recognition and have established strong diplomatic partnerships with the United States.
The time is now for the world to acknowledge Somaliland. The U.S., the European Union, and the United Nations should formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. Somaliland met all the criteria for statehood two decades ago, and its eligibility is undeniable. While recognition should have happened twenty years ago, the second-best time is today. International recognition is crucial for the people of Somaliland, unlocking opportunities such as foreign investment, easier travel, global business partnerships, and full integration into the international community.
Mr. President, we urge you to look beyond initial impressions and carefully consider Somaliland’s accomplishments and progress. We believe you can be the catalyst for meaningful change.
Your cooperation is greatly appreciated.
With sincere gratitude,
About the Author
Shuaib Omer
Contractor/Passionate Advocate for Somaliland Recognition – United States
X Formerly Twitter https://x.com/shuaib