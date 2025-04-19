Op-Ed: Response to Mohamoud Gaildon’s Misleading Narrative: A Clarification from the Somaliland Perspective

By: Ibrahim Muse

Mohamoud Gaildon’s recent piece presents a deeply flawed and selectively framed narrative that disregards the historical legitimacy of Somaliland and the complex geopolitical realities of the Horn of Africa. Rather than fostering peace or truth, his article promotes clan-based propaganda and undermines a decades-long democratic experiment that stands out as one of the most stable governance models in the region.

Somaliland Is Not a Secessionist Entity – It Is a Restored, Legitimate State

Let’s set the record straight: Somaliland is not seceding from Somalia. It was an independent, internationally recognized state in June 1960—days before Somalia exited the UN Trusteeship. Somaliland entered into a voluntary but ultimately illegal and unratified union with Italian Somalia to form the Somali Republic. This union collapsed after years of marginalization, dictatorship, and genocide, culminating in Somaliland’s withdrawal from the union in 1991.

There is neither a legal nor moral basis to deny Somalilanders the right to reclaim their sovereignty—especially given their success in building a peaceful, functioning democracy without international troops or significant foreign aid.

Somaliland Is a Multi-Clan, Democratic State

Gaildon’s claim that Somaliland is a project of a single clan is not only false—it is an affront to the diverse communities that have helped shape its political institutions.

The Vice President, Mohamed Ali, hails from the Samaroon (Gadabursi) clan.

The Chairman of Parliament, Yasin Haji Faratoon, is from the Dhulbahante clan.

Isaaq and Samaroon communities together make up nearly 80% of Somaliland’s population.

This is not a clan-based initiative. It is a national movement. The inclusion of minority clans in high leadership roles directly refutes the narrative of exclusion that Gaildon pushes. Even if one were to entertain his exaggerated claims, the Dhulbahante—whose grievances he amplifies—comprise a small minority residing in parts of a single city (Las Anod) and its environs. To suggest their local insurgency delegitimizes the aspirations of millions is both misleading and illogical.

Las Anod Conflict: A Proxy War, Not a Grassroots Uprising

Gaildon conveniently ignores the broader geopolitical context. The conflict in Las Anod is not an organic uprising—it is a proxy war, orchestrated by Somalia’s central government and foreign backers, including China, to undermine Somaliland and stall U.S. engagement in the region.

China and Somalia are leveraging the Las Anod conflict as a pressure point to push back against U.S. partnerships and Taiwan’s growing influence. Militias currently occupying Las Anod are aligned with Mogadishu and emboldened by Beijing’s ambitions—turning the region into a battleground for global influence.

Strategic Significance of Somaliland to the United States

By omitting key facts, Gaildon ignores the bigger picture. Recognizing Somaliland offers the U.S. numerous benefits—starting with reducing dependency on Djibouti, a nation increasingly under China’s sway.

Somaliland boasts over 500 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Aden, directly across from Yemen—where Iranian-backed militias and al-Qaeda affiliates operate. The port city of Zeila lies roughly 140 miles from Aden and only 70 miles from the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—a vital chokepoint through which 9% of global maritime petroleum and much of Europe-Asia trade passes.

Unlike Somalia, Somaliland aligns with democratic values and Western allies. In 2020, it rejected Chinese diplomatic pressure in favor of strengthening ties with Taiwan—an act of principle that shows Somaliland is not for sale to authoritarian regimes. This makes it a natural ally in the U.S.–China rivalry in Africa.

Somalia, meanwhile, remains unstable, dependent on Turkish and Qatari military support, and vulnerable to authoritarian influence. It cannot be considered a reliable long-term partner.

Recognition Is the Path to Stability, Not War

Gaildon claims that recognition of Somaliland would lead to war. In reality, it is the lack of recognition that perpetuates instability. His narrative is rooted in fearmongering and emotional tribalism rather than objective analysis or strategic insight.

By denying Somaliland recognition, actors like Mogadishu are emboldened to support armed militias, while foreign powers like China exploit divisions for their own ends. Recognition would instead formalize borders, foster diplomatic engagement, and empower democratic actors.

The idea that one city’s rebellion should override the will of millions in a peaceful, democratic state is both unjust and irrational.

U.S. Recognition of Somaliland Serves Peace, Stability, and Strategic Interests Somaliland has:

A functioning democracy

An inclusive political system

A consistent commitment to regional peace

A strategically vital location for global trade and counterterrorism

As the U.S. recalibrates its Africa strategy to counter growing Chinese influence, Somaliland stands out as a stable, democratic, and pro-Western partner. Recognition would:

Advance U.S. interests in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa

Undermine authoritarian influence from China and others

Reward and reinforce democratic governance in a region that desperately needs it

Gaildon’s Tribal Allegiance Has Clouded His Judgment

Though he presents himself as a policy analyst, Gaildon’s writings are steeped in tribal loyalty and emotional rhetoric. From the comfort of the United States, he incites clan-based division and promotes narratives that destabilize the region.

This is not only intellectually dishonest—it is dangerous. His rhetoric emboldens militia groups and undermines peacebuilding efforts spearheaded by Somalilanders of all clans.

Perhaps most troubling, his arguments serve authoritarian powers like China far more than they align with U.S. values or strategic interests. Despite being U.S.-educated and a citizen, Gaildon’s narrative parrots Beijing’s strategic goals in the Horn of Africa more than Washington’s.

About the Author

Ibrahim Muse ,is a political analyst and economist with a focus on politics, democracy , human rights, and diplomacy.

Twitter (X): @IbraM2035

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.

If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis, please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com.

Horndiplomat reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information, and political affiliations.

Share this: Facebook

X

Email

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

WhatsApp

Mastodon



Like this: Like Loading...