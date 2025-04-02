The ongoing debates surrounding the leadership of Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Mooge of Hargeisa must be understood in the broader political context of Somaliland. While his tenure as mayor has brought about substantial improvements in the city, the opposition he faces is not based on objective critiques of his governance. Instead, it is driven by a mix of political motivations and rivalries, both within and outside of his party. The three primary groups opposing Mooge’s leadership reveal that his detractors are more focused on political positioning than on his actual performance as a leader.
The first group is composed of members of the Kulmiye Party, which lost its grip on the Hargeisa region during the last elections. Kulmiye members believe that Mayor Mooge’s support for the Waddani Party played a significant role in their loss. With Hargeisa being a key battleground region, the mayor’s role in galvanizing support for Waddani has made him a target for those within Kulmiye who feel their power and influence have been undermined. For these political opponents, Mooge represents a symbol of their party’s decline in the region, and much of their opposition stems from a desire to regain lost ground.
The second group of critics includes some local government members who have their own ambitions for securing key projects and development contracts. These individuals often feel frustrated by the mayor’s focus on transparency and accountability in the management of public resources. Mayor Mooge’s insistence on running a clean and fair administration has made it difficult for certain local officials to gain the leverage they desire. Their opposition is rooted in personal interests and the desire to access political power or resources, which they feel are hindered by Mooge’s leadership style.
The third group of critics is reported to include some minority elites within the Waddani Party itself. While Mayor Mooge’s leadership has been crucial in the party’s recent successes, it is widely believed by some that certain more established figures within Waddani view his rise as a potential threat to their long-term political positions. These individuals, who have been longstanding members of the party, are thought to fear that Mooge’s growing influence could disrupt the existing political hierarchy and undermine their own control over the party. As a result, it is suggested that some of these Waddani elites have become critical of the mayor behind the scenes—not due to his leadership abilities, but because they believe his success may challenge their own political futures.
It is essential to recognize that these criticisms are not rooted in a genuine concern for Hargeisa’s well-being or the mayor’s ability to govern effectively. Instead, they are largely the result of political maneuvering and personal agendas. Kulmiye Party members are reacting to their electoral defeat in Hargeisa, local government officials are frustrated by their inability to secure contracts, and some Waddani elites are uneasy about the mayor’s rising influence within the party. These groups may feel threatened by Mooge’s leadership, but their opposition is not based on his ability to lead Hargeisa effectively.
Despite the political opposition he faces, Mayor Mooge enjoys overwhelming support from the citizens of Hargeisa. His efforts in urban development, environmental sustainability, and educational reform have earned him the admiration of the public. His administration has overseen substantial improvements in infrastructure, including the construction of new roads, the installation of traffic lights, and the revitalization of key public spaces. Additionally, his environmental initiatives, such as regular city clean-ups and tree-planting campaigns, have contributed to making Hargeisa a cleaner and greener city. His leadership in revitalizing the Dooxa Hargeisa waterway and his push to improve local education through the decentralization of primary schools have had a direct and positive impact on the lives of residents.
The success of Mayor Mooge is not just confined to Hargeisa; his leadership has gained recognition across Somaliland and the wider international community. His dedication to improving the city and his ability to drive meaningful change have made him a model for leadership. Mayor Mooge’s commitment to working hard for the people of Hargeisa and Somaliland is evident, and his story is one of perseverance and success. He has become a symbol of what can be achieved when a leader is willing to put the needs of the people first.
In conclusion, the opposition against Mayor Abdikarim Ahmed Mooge is largely driven by political rivalries and personal ambitions rather than a fair critique of his leadership. Despite these challenges, Mooge remains a leader who has earned the full support of Hargeisa’s citizens and has become a beacon of hope for Somaliland’s future. His dedication to urban development, environmental sustainability, and social reform speaks to his vision for a better city and a stronger nation. Mooge’s leadership is a success story, not just for Hargeisa but for all of Somaliland, and his unwavering commitment to his people stands as a testament to what effective and honest leadership can achieve.
About the Author
By Engineer Ahmed Abdilahi,
Chairman – Waddani Party of USA-Minnesota
Email: Ahmed.abdlahi0@gmail.com
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
