Lasanod Authorities Blame Al-Shabaab for Killing Ethiopian Consulate Security Expert

Las Anod – The brutal murder of Farah aydiid Jama, also known as Faarax Bariis, a security expert affiliated with the Ethiopian Consulate in Garowe, has been officially attributed to the Al-Shabaab terrorist group by local authorities.
Speaking to the media, the Attorney General of the Eastern Sool Administration, Avv. Cabdillaahi Xirsi, confirmed that Faarax Bariis was killed in Laascaanood by unidentified gunmen, whom he identified as suspected members of Al-Shabaab. The attackers have not yet been apprehended.
According to Avv. Xirsi, Faarax Bariis was abducted from his residence in Las Anod, brutally tortured, and then executed. His body, bearing severe signs of physical abuse, was discovered dumped in the Ceelka Goojacade valley on the outskirts of the city.
“He was badly beaten and then shot. His body shows signs of torture,” said the Attorney General. “Faarax Caydiid was working with the Ethiopian intelligence services in Garowe and had been pursued by Al-Shabaab for some time.”
A formal letter from the Ethiopian Consulate General in Puntland, dated January 13, 2025, confirmed Faarax Bariis’ designation as a community coordinator and supporter of Ethiopian citizens in the region. The letter, signed by Wondwossen Tekele, Charge d’affaires, outlined his mission to assist Ethiopians and report back to the consulate.
This assassination has raised alarms about the deteriorating security in the region. The government of Somaliland had repeatedly warned in the past about the growing presence of Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda-linked militants in Laascaanood, especially after Somaliland forces withdrew from eastern Sool in 2023 following intense local unrest and conflict.
The latest killing further validates these concerns, as the region continues to face instability and the infiltration of extremist groups.
As of now, the Eastern Sool authorities have not released a full statement on the matter, and investigations into the assassination are ongoing.
