Ethiopian Consulate Staff Killed in Las Anod Under Suspicious Circumstances

Las Anod – Mr. Farah Aidid Jama, an Ethiopian national and a designated security expert working with the Ethiopian Consulate in Garowe, Puntland Somalia, has been killed under suspicious circumstances in the town of Las Anod.
According to a letter dated January 13, 2025, issued by the Ethiopian Consulate General Office in Puntland, Mr. Jama was officially appointed to support and coordinate with Ethiopians residing near border areas due to prevailing conditions. The letter, signed by Charge d’affaires Wondwossen Tekele, confirmed his role in assisting Ethiopian citizens and reporting to the consulate.
However, in a tragic turn of events, Mr. Jama was reportedly abducted from his residence in Las Anod last night. His lifeless body was later discovered in the Goojacade valley, bearing signs of gunshot wounds and torture. His mobile phones were taken, and signs of physical assault were evident before he was executed.
Horndiplomat obtained a copy of his official designation letter, which highlights his responsibilities in monitoring and assisting Ethiopian travelers and community members. Despite the gravity of the incident, the Lasanod administration has yet to issue an official statement or provide details about the killing.
The motive behind the assassination and the identities of the perpetrators remain unclear, and the incident raises concerns about the safety of diplomatic staff and cross-border community representatives in the volatile region.
Investigations are expected to be underway, and the Ethiopian consulate has not yet commented publicly on the matter.
