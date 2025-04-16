Espressolab: A Turkish Coffeehouse Chain with International Ambitions

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor
Espressolab is a Turkish coffeehouse chain founded in 2014 by Esat Kocadağ. The company’s first location opened at Istanbul Bilgi University, marking the beginning of what would become one of Turkey’s leading specialty coffee brands. Since its inception, Espressolab has rapidly expanded, gaining a strong presence both in Türkiye and internationally.
Commitment to Quality and Sustainability
Espressolab places a strong emphasis on high-quality coffee, offering freshly roasted beans sourced from renowned coffee-growing regions such as Ethiopia, Colombia, and Brazil. The brand is deeply committed to sustainability, working closely with local farmers to ensure ethical sourcing and environmental responsibility. This dedication has earned the company a loyal following of coffee enthusiasts who appreciate not only the quality of the coffee but also the brand’s efforts to positively impact global coffee cultivation.
A Brand That Supports Students
From its very beginnings on a university campus, Espressolab has always maintained a strong focus on supporting students and academic communities. The company regularly offers generous student discounts and creates inviting spaces ideal for studying, reading, and collaboration. This commitment to students reflects Espressolab’s belief in empowering the next generation and building lasting relationships within educational environments.
As one university student put it, “Espressolab feels like a second home. The atmosphere is perfect for studying, and the student discounts make it really affordable to enjoy quality coffee while working on assignments.”
Expansion and International Growth
In just a few years, Espressolab has expanded beyond its Turkish roots, establishing over 250 stores in several countries, with plans to open up to 400 locations by 2024. The company’s international expansion includes markets in South Africa, Jordan, Germany, Kosovo, Qatar, and other regions across the Middle East, Europe, and the U.S.
One of the brand’s key international partnerships is with the Moroccan Akwa Group, with whom Espressolab aims to open 100 new stores and introduce additional coffee corners in gas stations across Morocco. This collaboration reflects Espresso lab’s vision of establishing a significant presence in emerging markets while diversifying its offerings globally.
Espressolab and Africa: A Strategic Focus
Espressolab has identified Africa as a region with great potential for growth. The company is making significant investments in the continent, particularly through its partnership with the Moroccan Akwa Group, which will help the brand expand its footprint across North Africa. This venture includes the opening of 100 new stores and coffee corners in gas stations, enabling Espressolab to reach a wider customer base while enhancing its presence in the region.
In addition to Morocco, Espressolab is exploring opportunities in other African markets, including South Africa, where it already has a presence. The brand’s approach in Africa is not only focused on business expansion but also on fostering sustainable practices and creating job opportunities. By establishing local partnerships and focusing on ethical sourcing, Espressolab aims to contribute positively to local economies and communities.
As Esat Kocadağ, founder of Espressolab, mentioned, “Our growth in Africa is not just about expanding our brand, but about making a difference in the lives of local farmers and communities. We’re committed to bringing high-quality coffee to the region while fostering sustainable relationships that will benefit everyone involved.”
New Launch: Europe’s Largest Coffee Experience Centre
In a bold move to further cement its place in the coffee world, Espressolab has launched Europe’s largest coffee experience centre – the Espressolab Roastery. Located in Istanbul, the roastery combines coffee shop, roasting, workshop, and bakery operations under one roof. It offers coffee enthusiasts a unique experience, bringing them closer to the heart of coffee production.
The Espressolab Roastery has become a major attraction, with visitors drawn to its immersive coffee-making process and delicious offerings. As one of the team members at the Roastery shared, “We sell millions of cups of coffee every day, and it’s always a joy to see the smiles on our customers’ faces. They love the experience we offer here, and it’s a testament to the hard work and passion we put into every cup.”
Customers are also delighted with the exceptional service provided by Espressolab. One regular customer said, “The service here is always top-notch. The baristas are friendly, knowledgeable, and genuinely passionate about what they do. It’s always a pleasure to stop by, and I can never get enough of their coffee!”
Espressolab continues to expand its reach and solidify its reputation as a premium coffee chain with a strong commitment to sustainability. As the company moves forward, it remains focused on delivering high-quality coffee experiences while ensuring that its practices meet the evolving demands of consumers and environmental standards. The company’s focus on Africa, in particular, demonstrates its long-term vision of global expansion and its commitment to making a positive impact in emerging markets.