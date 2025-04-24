Djibouti, Egypt Leaders Discuss Red Sea Security

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi paid a visit to Djibouti on Wednesday, where he held comprehensive discussions with Djiboutian President Ismail Omar Guelleh aimed at boosting bilateral relations and enhancing coordination on regional developments in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.
The two leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, security, countering extremism, media, energy, trade, information technology, agriculture, irrigation, education, higher learning, health, tourism, culture, youth, and sports.
President Sisi extended his congratulations to Djibouti for the election of its veteran Foreign Minister, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, as Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC). In return, President Guelleh reiterated Djibouti’s support for Egypt’s former Minister of Tourism, Khaled el Anany, in his candidacy for Director-General of UNESCO ahead of the October 2025 elections.
According to Egypt today, The leaders also exchanged perspectives on key regional and international challenges, emphasizing the strategic role both countries play in maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa. They reaffirmed support for Somalia’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, including bolstering the Somalia National Army’s efforts to combat terrorism. Both nations committed to contributing troops to the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AMISOM).
Additionally, the presidents strongly opposed any threats to maritime safety in the Red Sea, calling for littoral states to take primary responsibility in securing the critical trade route.
They also underscored the importance of continued coordination at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, especially within regional and international organizations such as the African Union, Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations.
