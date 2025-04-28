Dahabshiil CEO Congratulates UK Envoy’s Marathon Success

Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashid duale Congratulates UK Envoy’s Marathon Success

By: Mohamed Duale

The CEO of Dahabshiil Abdirashid Duale has extended heartfelt congratulations to the British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, for successfully completing the 2025 TCS London Marathon. Ambassador Nithavrianakis took on this formidable challenge to raise funds for Save the Children, supporting life-saving projects in Somalia and Somaliland.

In a statement, the Dahabshiil CEO praised the Ambassador’s inspiring dedication, noting that his efforts reflect a broader spirit of solidarity and commitment. “When we run, stand, and support our communities and the causes we believe in, change happens faster,” the CEO remarked. “Let’s all do our part to make a difference.”

Running for a Vital Cause

Ambassador Nithavrianakis’s participation in the marathon was fueled by a deep personal and diplomatic commitment to helping vulnerable communities. With approximately 1.7 million children under five suffering from acute malnutrition in Somalia, and millions more displaced by conflict and climate change, his mission was clear: to raise awareness and critical funding for humanitarian projects.

Having witnessed firsthand the transformative work of Save the Children across Somalia, the Ambassador dedicated his marathon run to amplifying their life-saving initiatives. His efforts have already garnered significant support through his fundraising campaign, with contributions pouring in from individuals and organizations alike.

 

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties Through Action

Beyond personal achievement, Ambassador Nithavrianakis’s run carried significant diplomatic meaning. His participation served as a symbol of the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia’s future, highlighting the shared responsibility of the international community to protect and empower the most vulnerable populations.

By lacing up his running shoes and pushing through the grueling 26.2 miles, the Ambassador demonstrated that diplomacy can be active, visible, and personal. His marathon journey emphasized the importance of solidarity, not just in words, but in meaningful action.

Join the Cause

The Ambassador’s initiative is a reminder that every effort counts. As Dahabshiil’s CEO aptly noted, real change happens faster when communities unite around a common cause.

To support Ambassador Mike Nithavrianakis’s fundraising campaign for Save the Children, you can visit his official JustGiving page: Mike Nithavrianakis’s Fundraising Page.

