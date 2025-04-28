Dahabshiil CEO Congratulates UK Envoy’s Marathon Success

By: Mohamed Duale
The CEO of Dahabshiil Abdirashid Duale has extended heartfelt congratulations to the British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, for successfully completing the 2025 TCS London Marathon. Ambassador Nithavrianakis took on this formidable challenge to raise funds for Save the Children, supporting life-saving projects in Somalia and Somaliland.
In a statement, the Dahabshiil CEO praised the Ambassador’s inspiring dedication, noting that his efforts reflect a broader spirit of solidarity and commitment. “When we run, stand, and support our communities and the causes we believe in, change happens faster,” the CEO remarked. “Let’s all do our part to make a difference.”
Running for a Vital Cause
Ambassador Nithavrianakis’s participation in the marathon was fueled by a deep personal and diplomatic commitment to helping vulnerable communities. With approximately 1.7 million children under five suffering from acute malnutrition in Somalia, and millions more displaced by conflict and climate change, his mission was clear: to raise awareness and critical funding for humanitarian projects.
Having witnessed firsthand the transformative work of Save the Children across Somalia, the Ambassador dedicated his marathon run to amplifying their life-saving initiatives. His efforts have already garnered significant support through his fundraising campaign, with contributions pouring in from individuals and organizations alike.