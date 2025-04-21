DahabPlus Wins “Best Mobile Money App of the Year” at East Africa Somali Awards

DahabPlus, the digital financial services platform powered by Dahabshiil Group, has been awarded Best Mobile Money App of the Year at the prestigious East Africa Somali Awards. The accolade celebrates DahabPlus’s innovation, reliability, and its transformative role in driving financial inclusion across the Horn of Africa and East Africa at large.
With seamless services now active in over 165 countries, DahabPlus has become a vital tool for millions of users—particularly in underserved and unbanked communities—to send, receive, and manage money securely and efficiently. From diaspora remittances to business payments, DahabPlus continues to strengthen digital connectivity in a fast-evolving economic landscape.
“This recognition underscores our ongoing mission to empower individuals and enterprises with accessible and efficient financial tools,” said Abdirashid Duale, Group CEO of Dahabshiil. “As digital transformation accelerates across the continent, we are proud to be at the forefront of inclusive fintech innovation.”
Dahabshiil Group, the parent company of DahabPlus, is a leading international money transfer and financial services provider with over 50 years of experience. Headquartered in the Horn of Africa and with operations spanning Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, Dahabshiil has built a reputation for trust, security, and reliability in the global remittance industry. The company is widely respected for its role in supporting African diaspora communities and fostering economic development through accessible, community-driven financial services.
As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, Dahabshiil and DahabPlus continue to lead the way in Africa’s fintech revolution—bridging continents, empowering lives, and connecting families and businesses worldwide. Their sustained commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and excellence is helping shape the future of financial services both regionally and globally.
