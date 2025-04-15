CNN: Trump Administration Eyes Closure of 30 U.S. Embassies and Consulates, Including in Somalia

The Trump administration is weighing a sweeping reconfiguration of America’s diplomatic footprint abroad, with nearly 30 embassies and consulates potentially facing closure, according to an internal State Department document obtained by CNN.
The document, which outlines recommendations from the State Department’s undersecretary for management, proposes the closure of 10 embassies and 17 consulates across Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean. Countries listed for full embassy closure include Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of Congo, the Central African Republic, and South Sudan. Additionally, consulates in key allied nations — including France, Germany, the UK, South Africa, and South Korea — are on the chopping block.
The draft plan also suggests “resizing” U.S. diplomatic missions in countries like Somalia and Iraq, both of which play pivotal roles in American counterterrorism operations. According to the document, embassies were evaluated based on consular workload, security ratings, facility conditions, cost per U.S. direct-hire staff, and interagency feedback.
This unprecedented downsizing comes as part of a broader push by the Trump administration — reportedly influenced by the Elon Musk-backed Department of Government Efficiency — to reduce the size and cost of the federal government. While Secretary of State Marco Rubio has not publicly endorsed the proposals, the internal document suggests a radical rethinking of American diplomacy in an era of global power competition.
Diplomatic Consequences
Embassies and consulates serve as crucial hubs for processing visas, aiding U.S. citizens abroad, and gathering intelligence. Analysts warn that their closure could weaken America’s ability to project power and influence, particularly as geopolitical rivals like China expand their diplomatic and economic presence globally.
Though most consulates employ relatively small teams, their symbolic and operational roles remain vital. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment directly on the internal proposal, stating only that “the President and the White House continue to work on their budget plan” and that reports based on leaks may not reflect finalized decisions.
CNN previously reported in March that steps were already being taken to wind down operations at several of the posts listed in the document.
A Strategic Gamble
If implemented, this diplomatic retrenchment would mark one of the most significant rollbacks of U.S. soft power infrastructure in decades. Critics argue the closures could leave gaps in regions where American influence is already under strain.
With the world increasingly shaped by new alliances, regional conflicts, and great power rivalry, the decision to reduce America’s diplomatic reach raises pressing questions about the future of U.S. global engagement.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.