Analyzing Somaliland’s Freedom in the World Score 2025: Progress and Challenges

By: Zakaria Abdirahman Khaire
Introduction
The Freedom in the World Report is an annual assessment published by Freedom House, a non-profit organization committed to the global promotion of democracy and human rights. This comprehensive report evaluates political rights and civil liberties in countries and territories worldwide, offering critical insights into the global state of freedom and democracy.
READMORE : Freedom House’s 2025 annual report on political rights and civil liberties
Each year, countries are assigned scores based on a wide range of indicators. These include political rights—such as electoral processes, political pluralism, and the functioning of government—and civil liberties, encompassing freedom of expression, belief, assembly, and rule of law. Based on these scores, countries are categorized as “Free,” “Partly Free,” or “Not Free,” offering a snapshot of global democratic health.
The report not only raises awareness about repression and democratic backsliding but also highlights positive developments, helping policymakers, scholars, and advocates better understand and respond to the shifting dynamics of freedom around the world.
Overview of Somaliland’s Score in 2025
Current Score: 47/100
-
Political Rights: 20/40
-
Civil Liberties: 27/60
In the 2025 edition of the Freedom in the World report, Somaliland is rated as Partly Free, with an overall score of 47 out of 100. Although this reflects a slight decline from its 2022 score of 49, Somaliland continues to rank as the highest-rated country in the Horn of Africa, a region marked by ongoing instability and authoritarian governance.
Somaliland’s status as Partly Free is indicative of a mixed democratic trajectory—some notable progress in electoral processes and political transitions, tempered by persistent challenges in civil liberties and institutional reforms.
Changes Compared to the Previous Year
Political Rights
-
Elections:
In November 2024, Somaliland successfully held presidential and national party elections. Voters were able to freely elect their president and representatives from the three main political parties—Waddani, Kulmiye, and Kaah. The peaceful transfer of power to President Abdirahman Cirro, succeeding former President Muse Bihi, was a significant achievement, bolstering Somaliland’s democratic credentials and affirming citizens’ right to choose their leaders.
-
Political Participation:
Somaliland has demonstrated an enduring commitment to multiparty democracy. However, concerns remain regarding the treatment of dissenting voices and the inclusiveness of the political space. More robust protections for opposition figures and minority voices are essential to deepen democratic participation.
Civil Liberties
-
Freedom of Expression:
Somaliland boasts a relatively open media environment compared to neighboring countries, but journalists and civil society actors continue to face harassment and intimidation. Without stronger legal protections and enforcement mechanisms, freedom of expression remains vulnerable.
-
Rule of Law:
While the judiciary in Somaliland maintains some independence, its credibility is undermined by perceptions of politicization. Legal reforms are necessary to enhance judicial impartiality and protect citizens’ rights more effectively.
Recommendations from the Report
To improve its Freedom in the World score and strengthen its democratic foundations, the report outlines the following key recommendations:
-
Strengthen Political Institutions:
Prioritize institutional reforms that foster political inclusivity and fair competition. Guarantee that all political parties have equitable access to the political process.
-
Protect Freedom of Expression:
Implement and enforce laws that shield journalists, activists, and media outlets from harassment. Foster transparency and ensure that dissenting opinions can be voiced safely.
-
Pursue Judicial Reforms:
Reinforce the independence and capacity of the judiciary. Develop mechanisms to ensure accountability, fairness, and impartiality in legal proceedings.
-
Promote Civil Society Engagement:
Encourage civil society participation in governance and policymaking. Empower local organizations to hold public institutions accountable and advocate for democratic reforms.