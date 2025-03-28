US Diplomat Peter Pham slams Somalia’s Bid to Hand US Control of Somaliland and Puntland Ports

Peter Pham, a prominent Republican foreign policy expert and a longtime advocate for Somaliland, has strongly criticized Somalia’s attempt to grant the United States operational control over key ports in Somaliland and Puntland—territories Mogadishu does not govern.
Pham, a former US special envoy and a close ally of former President Donald Trump, took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce Somalia’s move, calling it an insult to US intelligence and taxpayers. He wrote:
“It’s not enough that his PM & FM insult @POTUS & Mog is a $1 billion yearly drain on #USA🇺🇲 taxpayers, but rump #Somalia🇸🇴’s @HassanSMohamud thinks Americans are so dumb that he can offer us key #Somaliland & #Puntland ports that he doesn’t even control!🧐”he said
Pham has been one of the most vocal US supporters of Somaliland’s recognition and maintains close ties with influential Republican lawmakers advocating for stronger engagement with the self-governing region. Under the Trump administration, Pham played a key role in shaping US policy in Africa, pushing for a more pragmatic approach focused on strategic partnerships rather than long-term state-building efforts.
Somalia’s Desperate Bid to Block Somaliland Recognition
The backlash follows a Semafor report revealing that Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sent a letter to US President Donald Trump on March 16, offering the US “exclusive operational control” over the Berbera and Bosaso ports. The move was widely seen as an attempt to prevent Washington from formally recognizing Somaliland or engaging directly with Puntland.
Despite these efforts, US lawmakers have increasingly warmed to the idea of engaging with Somaliland as a reliable partner in the Horn of Africa. Earlier this year, a congressional subcommittee called for a US diplomatic office in Hargeisa, citing Somaliland’s stability and strategic value.
Trump’s Shift Away from Somalia
Pham’s criticism highlights a growing shift within the Republican Party regarding US policy in Somalia. The Trump administration has shown less interest in supporting Mogadishu’s fragile government, with many Republicans arguing that US priorities should focus on counterterrorism and direct engagement with stable regional partners like Somaliland.
Cameron Hudson, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that Somalia’s letter was a desperate attempt to assert control over territories it does not govern. “They are offering this as a way of getting the US to recognize the legitimacy of the Somali state over these breakaway regions,” he told Semafor.
With tensions rising in the Red Sea and Somaliland positioning itself as a key strategic ally, Pham’s remarks reflect the Republican Party’s growing skepticism toward continued US support for Mogadishu. As Washington reassesses its Horn of Africa strategy, Somaliland’s recognition may be closer than ever.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.