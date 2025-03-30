UK MP Sir Gavin Williamson Tells Somalia to Recognize Somaliland and Stop ‘Stupid Games

UK Member of Parliament Gavin Williamson has strongly criticized Somalia’s government, calling it a failed state and urging its leadership to acknowledge the sovereignty of Somaliland instead of engaging in what he termed “stupid games.”
In a bold statement, Williamson highlighted Somalia’s ongoing struggles with governance, asserting that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud does not even have full control over Mogadishu, let alone the regions beyond it.
“Somalia has failed,” Williamson declared. “The President of Somalia doesn’t even control Mogadishu. He needs to recognize the sovereignty of Somaliland and stop playing stupid games.”
Williamson, a long-time advocate for Somaliland’s recognition, further predicted that more nations would soon follow suit in acknowledging Somaliland’s statehood.
“Over the next few years, many countries will move to recognize Somaliland, the only democratic country in the area,” he added, emphasizing Somaliland’s stability and democratic governance compared to the turmoil in Somalia.
His remarks come amid increasing international discussions on Somaliland’s status, particularly in light of its strategic importance in the Horn of Africa and its growing diplomatic engagements with Western nations. Somaliland has functioned as a self-governing entity for over three decades, boasting democratic elections, a stable political system, and effective governance—contrasting sharply with Somalia’s continued instability.
Observers suggest that Williamson’s statement signals growing momentum within UK political circles toward formal engagement with Somaliland. This aligns with previous calls from British and U.S. lawmakers advocating for diplomatic recognition of Somaliland as a legitimate and independent state.
Williamson’s comments were made in response to a post by Somaliland’s presidency, which issued a strong condemnation of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s interference in Somaliland’s internal affairs. The Somaliland government has repeatedly asserted its sovereignty and rejected Mogadishu’s claims over its territory.
Somalia continues to struggle with ongoing security issues and political unrest, while Somaliland solidifies its position as a reliable partner on the international stage. With increasing support from global political figures, Somaliland’s case for recognition appears to be gaining traction.
