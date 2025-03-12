UK Announces Over $40 Million in Humanitarian and Health Assistance for Somalia

By British Embassy Mogadishu
The British Embassy Mogadishu today announced over $40 million in new humanitarian and health aid to support Somalia’s most vulnerable communities. This funding will address immediate and urgent needs, including impacts from the recent below-average rainy season, as well as supporting long-term resilience against conflict, drought, and other climate-related crises.
This new injection of funding will deliver life-saving assistance, including emergency food, clean water, and healthcare, while also supporting displaced populations with shelter and essential services. A portion of the funding will reinforce resilience-building initiatives, such as early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and livelihood support for communities most at risk from climate and conflict across the country.
Speaking about the funding increase, British Ambassador Mike Nithavrianakis said:
“This funding demonstrates the UK’s steadfast commitment to Somalia and her people. By collaborating with trusted partners, we are ensuring that essential services reach those who need them most, while also laying the groundwork for a more resilient and sustainable future. We go far when we go together.”
This funding demonstrates the UK’s ongoing partnership with Somalia and her people, ensuring that vital humanitarian aid reaches those who need it most while laying the foundation for a secure and stable country for all Somalis.
Background for Editors
This additional funding uplift takes the total UK humanitarian and health response in Somalia in 2024 and 2025 to over $106 million.
The additional funding includes:
$15.4 million for the ICRC, delivering emergency food, water, and first aid to conflict-affected communities and providing basic healthcare and nutrition.
$4.5 million for the Somalia Humanitarian Fund (SHF), supporting local NGOs to deliver life-saving assistance and improve resilience against extreme climate shocks, while $0.64 million has been directed to OCHA to enhance the coordination of humanitarian efforts.
$5.1 million has been allocated to UNICEF to strengthen healthcare and nutrition services for women and children, including climate adaptation efforts.
$8 million for the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide critical food assistance to the most vulnerable.
$4 million for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to support displaced populations with shelter, healthcare, and essential services.
$2.1 million for climate resilience, including early warning systems, disaster preparedness, and livelihood support.
$1.3 million for the Caafimaad+ Project, strengthening healthcare access and medical services across Somalia.
