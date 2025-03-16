U.S. Embassy in Somalia Denies Reports of Diplomatic Evacuation

Mogadishu, Somalia – The U.S. Embassy in Somalia has firmly denied reports suggesting a mass evacuation of its diplomatic staff, calling such claims misinformation.
Recent statements from Puntland’s Minister of Information, Dirir, alleged that most American diplomats had been evacuated, warning that Mogadishu could face a scenario similar to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. Additionally, Guled Ahmed, also known as Guled Wiliq, a Non-Resident Scholar at the Middle East Institute, claimed on social media that the U.S. had begun withdrawing essential personnel due to security threats posed by Al-Shabaab. He suggested that the militant group had advanced missile capabilities and was tightening its grip around the capital.
However, the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu has refuted these assertions. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the embassy dismissed the reports as “fake news.”
“Recent reports that the U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu has begun withdrawing essential staff are false,” the statement read, reaffirming the embassy’s continued presence in Somalia.
Security concerns in Mogadishu remain high due to persistent threats from Al-Shabaab militants, who frequently launch attacks on government institutions, security forces, and civilian targets. Despite this, the U.S. has maintained diplomatic engagement with Somalia, supporting counterterrorism efforts and development initiatives.