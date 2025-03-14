U.S. Considers Somaliland Recognition in Exchange for Strategic Military Base Near Berbera – Financial Times

By: MoDuale
According Financial Times a U.S. official, discussions have begun regarding a potential deal that would involve the United States recognizing Somaliland in exchange for establishing a military base near the strategic port of Berbera. This development, if confirmed, could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa.
“The person, who described the contacts as “the beginnings of a conversation”, said Washington had raised the possibility of relocating refugees from the US and Gaza, although this was not the most important part of the talks. They said the Trump administration’s Africa team was not yet fully in place. “Until it is, these are very tentative, initial contacts,” the person said. ” Report Added