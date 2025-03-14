U.S. Considers Somaliland Recognition in Exchange for Strategic Military Base Near Berbera – Financial Times

By: MoDuale

According  Financial Times a U.S. official, discussions have begun regarding a potential deal that would involve the United States recognizing Somaliland in exchange for establishing a military base near the strategic port of Berbera. This development, if confirmed, could significantly reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa.

” A US official briefed on Washington’sUS official briefed on Washington’s initial contacts with Somaliland’s presidency said discussions had begun about a possible deal to recognise the de facto state in return for the establishment of a military base near the port of Berbera on the Red Sea coast.” Per Financial Time

“The person, who described the contacts as “the beginnings of a conversation”, said Washington had raised the possibility of relocating refugees from the US and Gaza, although this was not the most important part of the talks. They said the Trump administration’s Africa team was not yet fully in place. “Until it is, these are very tentative, initial contacts,” the person said. ” Report Added

 

Berbera, located along the Gulf of Aden, is a key deep-water port that provides access to critical global shipping lanes. Its strategic importance has made it an area of interest for global powers, and the potential establishment of a U.S. military base there would enhance America’s influence in the region. A U.S. base in Berbera would provide a strategic position to monitor maritime routes and strengthen counterterrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa.U.S. Considers Somaliland Recognition in Exchange for Strategic Military Base Near Berbera – Financial Times

The region remains plagued by instability, particularly in Somalia. A U.S. military base in Berbera would enhance America’s ability to respond to regional crises while also safeguarding vital trade routes passing through the Gulf of Aden.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has long sought international recognition. Despite its stability and good governance, Somaliland has not been recognized by the United Nations or the majority of global powers. If the United States recognizes Somaliland in exchange for the military base, it would be a significant step toward legitimacy for the self-declared republic, opening doors for international recognition and investment.

The potential U.S. military base in Berbera would also impact the balance of power in the region. Djibouti, which hosts a U.S. military base at Camp Lemonnier, could view this new base as a challenge to its strategic position.

For the United States, the deal would represent an opportunity to increase its presence in a region of growing geopolitical significance. With China expanding its influence in Africa, including a military base in Djibouti, the U.S. would likely see a base in Berbera as a strategic counterbalance.

Additionally, a U.S. base in Berbera could bolster America’s military capabilities in the region, aiding in counterterrorism efforts across East Africa and strengthening surveillance capabilities in the Arabian Peninsula and surrounding areas.

