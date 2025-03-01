Türkiye Diyanet Foundation Extends Humanitarian Support to Needy Families in Somaliland

In a continued display of humanitarian commitment, the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation, in collaboration with the Turkish Consulate General in Hargeisa, has distributed 1,500 food packets to vulnerable families in the Awdal and Marodijeh regions of Somaliland as part of its traditional Ramadan program.
The initiative aims to alleviate food insecurity and support underprivileged communities during the holy month of Ramadan. Each food packet contains essential supplies such as rice, flour, sugar, and cooking oil, ensuring that families have access to nutritious meals during this significant period.
Speaking on the initiative, a representative from the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation emphasized the organization’s dedication to humanitarian aid, stating, “Providing support to those in need, especially during Ramadan, is an integral part of our mission. We are committed to reaching vulnerable communities and offering relief wherever possible.”
In addition to food distribution, the foundation also organized two large-scale iftar events, providing meals for 1,500 individuals in Hargeisa and Borama. These gatherings not only offered sustenance but also fostered a sense of community and solidarity among those attending.
The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation’s efforts in Somaliland are part of its broader global mission to provide aid to disadvantaged populations. Its continuous support underscores the strong ties between Türkiye and Somaliland, reinforcing a spirit of humanitarian cooperation.
Local beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the assistance, with one recipient noting, “This support has made a significant difference for our families during Ramadan. We deeply appreciate the generosity of the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation.”
As the holy month progresses, the foundation remains committed to extending its reach to those in need, ensuring that vulnerable communities receive the necessary support to observe Ramadan with dignity and ease.