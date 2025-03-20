Turkish Consulate in Hargeisa Commemorates Martyrs’ Day

On March 18, 2025, the Turkish Consulate General in Hargeisa, Somaliland, hosted a solemn commemoration of Martyrs’ Day at the Maarif School Foundation. The event marked the 110th anniversary of the Dardanelles War and the 104th anniversary of the adoption of Türkiye’s National Anthem. Attended by students, educators, dignitaries, and the Turkish community, the ceremony honored the heroic sacrifices of the past and highlighted the enduring bonds between Türkiye and Somaliland.
Somaliland’s Minister of Education and Science, Mr. Ismail Duale Yusuf, paid tribute to the resilience and bravery of the Turkish people during the Dardanelles War. He emphasized the deep-rooted friendship between Somaliland and Türkiye, underscoring the significance of shared history and mutual support.
Consul General of Türkiye, Mr. Levent Çeri, addressed the gathering, stating, “In this blessed month, we have come together to commemorate the 18 March Çanakkale Martyrs and Mehmet Akif Ersoy, the author of our National Anthem, and to honor the adoption of our National Anthem.”
Mr. Çeri underscored the historical importance of the Çanakkale (Dardanelles) Naval and Land Battles, which left an indelible mark on Turkish history. “The 1915 Çanakkale Naval and Land Battles are etched in the memory of the Turkish Nation. Over 250,000 Turkish soldiers were martyred or wounded during eight months and 15 days of combat. The determined resistance of the Turkish army led to the famous declaration, ‘Çanakkale is impassable,’” he noted.
Reflecting on the adoption of Türkiye’s National Anthem, he explained, “During the War of Independence in 1921, the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye organized a competition to select a national anthem. Among 724 entries, the poem by Mehmet Akif Ersoy was chosen. On 12 March 1921, it was officially adopted in a ceremony held at the Turkish Grand National Assembly.”
The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr. Edna Adan, President of Edna Adan University, and Dr. Jama Muse Jama, Director of Hargeisa Cultural Centre. Their presence underscored the spirit of unity and cultural exchange between Türkiye and Somaliland.
Maarif School students played a central role in the commemoration, delivering heartfelt performances that paid tribute to the values of courage and patriotism. The event concluded with a moment of silence and prayers for the martyrs, reinforcing the enduring friendship between the two nations through mutual respect and remembrance.