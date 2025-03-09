Turkish Consulate General Hosts Iftar to Strengthen Business Ties with Somaliland

The Consulate General of Türkiye in Hargeisa hosted an Iftar dinner for Somaliland businessmen, fostering discussions on enhancing bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the two nations.
During the gathering, Turkish Consul General Levent Çeri commended Somaliland’s peaceful elections and emphasized the growing ties between Türkiye and Somaliland. He highlighted the crucial role of business leaders in strengthening economic relations and reaffirmed the Consulate General’s commitment to deepening trade cooperation.
Consul General Çeri also noted that Turkish investors are keen on exploring opportunities in Somaliland, particularly in large-scale infrastructure projects. He assured that the Turkish Consulate General in Hargeisa stands ready to facilitate and support business collaborations.
Turkish Commercial Counselor Selahattin Batur echoed this sentiment, stating that Türkiye is committed to improving business and trade in various sectors. He emphasized the importance of fostering stronger economic partnerships and creating new avenues for investment.
The Iftar event served as a platform for open dialogue between Turkish officials and Somaliland’s business community, paving the way for future collaborations in trade, investment, and infrastructure development.]