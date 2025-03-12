The Art of the Hustle: How Photographer Faisa Omer is Reclaiming Beauty Standards and Breaking Barriers Through Storytelling

Above: Faisa Omer, Ahlam, 2021. Photograph. Image courtesy of the artist.

Image description: A colour photograph of a woman with brown skin in a studio with a red backdrop. A long white scarf is draped over her head, wrapped around her neck and covering one shoulder. Under this scarf, a black and red silk head scarf is wrapped and tied in a knot. The woman’s other shoulder is covered with a patterned fabric. She is wearing a nose ring, hoop earrings, and her nails are manicured, sharp and painted white. She is resting her chin on one palm, biting on her pinky nail in a seductively modest fashion.