Taiwan Reaffirms Support for Somaliland, Rejects China’s Sovereignty Claims

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland has issued a strong statement rejecting China’s territorial claims over Taiwan while reaffirming its growing partnership with Somaliland. The statement underscores Taiwan’s sovereignty, international support, and concerns over regional stability in the Horn of Africa.
The Representative Office stated unequivocally that “neither Taiwan nor China is subordinate to the other, and China has never governed Taiwan for a second.” It denounced Beijing’s claims of sovereignty as “false” and “ignoring fundamental truth,” highlighting the recent support from G7 foreign ministers who opposed any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.
Strengthening Taiwan-Somaliland Ties
Taiwan and Somaliland have maintained diplomatic ties since 2020, a relationship that received backing from the Trump administration in the United States. In the wake of Somaliland’s 2024 presidential elections, the statement noted that Somaliland’s democratization has attracted “worldwide attention and support from like-minded countries.”
“We are glad to see more and more democratic, like-minded partners endorsing the values of the Taiwan-Somaliland relationship,” the statement read. “We believe that Taiwan-Somaliland relations can catalyze more international support for both nations.”
The relationship between the two self-governing entities continues to thrive, built on shared democratic values, strategic interests, and mutual cooperation. Taiwan has provided Somaliland with significant development aid, technology transfer, and healthcare support, while Somaliland offers Taiwan a foothold in the Horn of Africa, a region of growing geopolitical significance.
Concerns Over Regional Stability
The statement also addressed broader regional security concerns, indirectly criticizing China’s activities in the Horn of Africa. It warned that “humanitarian assistance” could be “weaponized” to fuel conflicts and cognitive warfare, suggesting that external actors might be exacerbating instability in the region.
“We urge China to cease its provocation and truly uphold the values of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa,” the Representative Office stated.
Taiwan’s engagement with Somaliland represents a challenge to Beijing’s diplomatic pressure, as China seeks to isolate Taiwan on the international stage. However, with increasing endorsements from democratic nations and strategic partnerships like that with Somaliland, Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing’s influence in Africa and beyond.
The latest statement signals that Taiwan is committed to deepening its ties with Somaliland despite geopolitical challenges. It also reflects a broader effort to secure diplomatic allies in regions where China has been expanding its influence through economic and political engagements.
As the global power struggle between China and Taiwan intensifies, the Taiwan-Somaliland partnership continues to evolve, drawing attention from major international players.
With Taiwan reaffirming its commitment to Somaliland and rejecting China’s claims, the political and diplomatic landscape in the Horn of Africa is set for further shifts. How this relationship develops in the face of growing global competition will be closely watched in the coming months.