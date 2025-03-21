Taiwan FM Meets Somaliland Representative to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat editor

The Republic of Somaliland and the Republic of China (Taiwan) reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations during a high-level meeting between Somaliland’s Representative to Taiwan Amb Mahmoud Adam Jama “Galaal” and Taiwan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Lin Chia-Lung.

The discussions, held in Taipei, focused on expanding cooperation across various sectors, including trade, technology, education, and healthcare. Both sides underscored their dedication to deepening their strategic alliance and fostering new opportunities for mutual growth and development.

“for an in-depth and constructive discussion on enhancing bilateral cooperation. Our dialogue covered a range of areas where the Republic of Somaliland (RSL) and the Republic of China (Taiwan) can work closely together to advance our shared goals and mutual interests.”Said Amb Galal

Ambassador Galaal highlighted Somaliland’s appreciation for Taiwan’s unwavering support and contributions, particularly in capacity building and economic development initiatives. He emphasized the significance of maintaining a strong partnership that benefits both nations and their citizens.

A key highlight of the meeting was Ambassador Galaal’s hand-delivery of a letter from President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” of the Republic of Somaliland to Lai Ching-te, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan). This gesture further reinforced the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two governments.

“During the meeting, I also had the privilege of hand-delivering a letter from H.E. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro” of the Republic of Somaliland to H.E. Lai Ching-te, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan), further underscoring the enduring friendship and cooperation between our governments.”Amb Galal Added

Minister Lin Chia-Lung expressed Taiwan’s continued commitment to working closely with Somaliland, acknowledging the mutual respect and shared democratic values that form the foundation of their partnership. He reiterated Taiwan’s willingness to explore further collaborations that will drive sustainable development and regional stability.

The meeting marks another milestone in the growing Somaliland-Taiwan relationship, which has been steadily advancing since the establishment of official diplomatic ties in 2020. As both nations navigate global challenges, their strengthened cooperation signals a shared vision for prosperity and progress.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

