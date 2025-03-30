Somaliland’s President Declares: ‘We Decide Our Fate, Not Somalia’

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, has categorically rejected any claims or negotiations over Somaliland’s territory, asserting that no external entity has the right to claim or control any part of Somaliland. His remarks come in response to Somalia’s desperate letter to the U.S. government, in which Mogadishu attempted to claim authority over Berbera Port. President Irro dismissed Somalia’s interference as baseless and reaffirmed that Somaliland alone decides its strategic future.
Addressing the media, President Irro reaffirmed that Somaliland’s governance is solely determined by its democratically elected leadership and its people. He dismissed any notion of interference from Somalia, particularly from a government in Mogadishu that, according to him, struggles to maintain control over its own capital, let alone dictate Somaliland’s affairs.
“It is astonishing to hear statements from the President of Somalia, who cannot even manage Mogadishu, yet meddles in Berbera,” President Irro stated. “I tell the international community, the President of the United States, and the world at large: Somaliland governs its own land, sea, and airspace.”
He further elaborated on Somaliland’s independent status, asserting that despite Somalia’s ongoing instability, Somaliland remains stable, with its sovereignty firmly intact. President Irro emphasized that Somaliland is progressing toward full international recognition, with plans to join the community of sovereign nations in the near future.
“Somaliland is an independent nation that will, God willing, become part of the community of sovereign states,” President Irro stated. “Somaliland views the statements from a leader incapable of ensuring security in Mogadishu alone, yet claiming Berbera, as remarks that could harm the peace and stability of the region.”
Addressing the international community, the Somaliland president called for the recognition of his nation’s sovereignty, highlighting that the situation in Mogadishu does not grant legitimacy to Somalia’s claims over Somaliland’s territory. He also pointed out the deep contrast between Somaliland’s political stability and Somalia’s enduring instability.
“The international community knows he does not fully control Mogadishu, let alone have a claim over Berbera or other areas,” Irro added.
Somaliland regained its independence from Somalia in 1991. Despite its stability and the overwhelming support of its population, Somaliland has yet to achieve full international recognition as an independent nation. Its sovereignty was reaffirmed through a national referendum, in which 97.1% of the population voted to remain independent from Somalia—a decision observed by the global community.
President Irro’s statements underscore the growing frustration within Somaliland regarding Somalia’s continued claims over its land, while reaffirming Somaliland’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reiterated that any engagement or diplomatic relations with Somaliland will be determined solely by its people and their elected government.
“I tell the international community and the world that Hassan Sheikh does not govern Somaliland, nor is he capable of managing Mogadishu—we are well aware of its situation,” Irro concluded. “For anyone wishing to engage or establish relations with Somaliland, the decision lies with its people and government. The leadership of the Republic of Somaliland, by the grace of Allah, rests with me and my people, and no one else can negotiate or claim it.”
President Irro’s remarks reinforce Somaliland’s unwavering control over its own future, highlighting its determination to achieve full sovereignty and secure its rightful place on the global stage, free from external interference.
