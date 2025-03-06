Somaliland’s Minerals: A Key Alternative for US Supply Chains

As the conflict in Ukraine continues and relations between Washington and Beijing grow more complicated, American policy-makers are looking for reliable partners in the Horn of Africa. Somaliland, a self-governing territory noted for its peaceful elections and effective governance, is starting to draw attention. Its untouched mineral resources, in particular, could help the US diversify its supply chains—an idea that analysts like Michael Rubin have highlighted.
At first glance, it may seem simple: if the US needs to secure essential materials—ranging from rare earth elements to more common minerals—Somaliland’s relatively unexploited deposits could serve as an alternative to Ukraine or China. Yet there is more to the story than raw materials.
China has reportedly held meetings with clan leaders in Somaliland’s eastern Khaatumo region, an area historically at odds with the central government in Hargeisa. Some see this as an effort to stir unrest in response to Somaliland’s growing relationship with Taiwan, which Beijing opposes. The situation in Khaatumo underscores the wider power plays that can influence Somaliland’s ambitions for closer ties with Western nations.
On the one hand, Somaliland hopes to gain international recognition whilst dealing with security concerns—particularly if external funding foments instability in its eastern territories. On the other hand, Washington views Somaliland’s mineral potential and steady governance as a way to reduce dependence on Ukraine’s conflict-affected resources and avoid the dominance China has built in Djibouti.
The UAE’s investments in the Berbera Port and Berbera International Airport add another layer of opportunity. Thanks to these developments, Somaliland can offer the US a more capable port and air hub. This makes it a practical alternative to Djibouti, where China has established a strong economic and military position.
For Somaliland, closer ties with the US bring the promise of foreign investment and the possibility of broader global recognition. Infrastructure projects—such as roads, refineries, and upgraded airports—could boost its economy and reinforce its stability. Meanwhile, US policymakers see a chance to tackle urgent supply-chain needs, whilst also gaining a foothold in a strategically important African region.
There are still obstacles, mainly because Somaliland is not officially recognised as a sovereign state by most countries. This complicates any formal agreements and can make investors wary. However, Somaliland’s ongoing commitment to democratic values and its readiness to resist pressure from major players like China set it apart in a region often marked by political turmoil.
In the end, Somaliland’s untapped mineral wealth and the improved infrastructure at Berbera offer more than just another source of raw materials. They represent a potential turning point in the Horn of Africa—one that could support US goals of diversifying supply chains and balancing China’s influence, whilst allowing Somaliland to strengthen its international reputation. If managed effectively, this partnership could lead to benefits beyond resources, opening a new chapter in the region’s engagement with the wider world.
About the Author
Bashe Awil Omar is a diplomat and politician. He served as the Somaliland Representative to the UAE (from 2015-2018) and Kenya (from 2018-2021).
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
If you want to submit an opinion piece or an analysis, please email it to Opinion@horndiplomat.com. Horndiplomat reserves the right to edit articles before publication. Please include your full name, relevant personal information, and political affiliations.