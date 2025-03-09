Somaliland’s Democratic Leadership: President Cirro Hosts Iftar Dinner for Former Presidents Dahir Riyale Kahin and Muse Bihi Abdi

Hargeisa – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), hosted an Iftar dinner this evening at his residence for the 3rd and 5th Presidents of Somaliland, Dahir Riyale Kahin and Muse Bihi Abdi.
During the gathering, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro briefed the former leaders on the overall situation of the country, engaging them in discussions on key national matters. This meeting comes at a crucial time when Somaliland is navigating political, economic, and diplomatic challenges, making dialogue among its past and present leaders vital for national unity and stability.
According the Presidential Media , The event is part of a broader initiative by President Cirro to foster inclusivity and consultation in governance. Since assuming office, he has prioritized engaging with former heads of state, recognizing the value of their experience and perspectives in shaping Somaliland’s future. Such meetings not only ensure continuity in leadership but also reinforce Somaliland’s democratic tradition of dialogue and consensus-building.
Somaliland has long been regarded as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa, having successfully conducted multiple presidential, parliamentary, and municipal elections. The peaceful transfer of power from former President Muse Bihi Abdi to President Cirro in 2024 further demonstrated Somaliland’s commitment to democratic governance. By including former leaders in discussions on national issues, President Cirro strengthens the country’s democratic fabric, ensuring that governance remains inclusive and consultative.
President Cirro is widely regarded as a leader who values consultation and consensus-building. His willingness to engage former leaders underscores his commitment to a governance style that prioritizes national cohesion and democratic stability over political divisions. As Somaliland continues to seek international recognition and economic growth, such unity among its leadership can serve as a strong foundation for achieving its strategic objectives while upholding its democratic credentials.