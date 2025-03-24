Somaliland Unveils Berbera International Airport as New Hub for Global Trade and Aviation

By : Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor
The President of the Republic of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), has officially declared that Berbera International Airport is now open for global trade. This announcement was made during his ongoing working visit to Berbera.
Somaliland Minister of Civil Aviation and Airports Development, Fuad Ahmed Nuh, provided a comprehensive briefing on the airport’s strategic role in regional and international aviation. He highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming Berbera International Airport into a major aviation hub for flights traversing global air routes.
Berbera’s Strategic Position in Global Trade and Aviation
Berbera, located on the Gulf of Aden, is a key gateway connecting Africa to the Middle East and beyond. The city is home to Berbera Port, a deep-sea port that serves as a critical link for international trade. With the modernization of Berbera International Airport, Somaliland aims to leverage its strategic position to attract global airlines, cargo carriers, and logistics companies.
The Minister further elaborated on plans to utilize the airport for exporting fish, fresh produce, and processed meat, tapping into the growing demand for African agricultural and livestock products in international markets. Additionally, cargo flights between Berbera and Addis Ababa will be launched, boosting economic ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia.
Another major initiative includes the introduction of tourism flights between Addis Ababa and Berbera, promoting Somaliland’s unique coastal and historical attractions.
Government Commitment to Airport Development
President Cirro reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to expanding Somaliland’s aviation sector and ensuring that Berbera International Airport remains fully operational for both passenger and cargo flights. He also commended the Ministry of Civil Aviation for strengthening international partnerships, paving the way for increased utilization of the airport by global airlines.
“Berbera International Airport is a symbol of progress and opportunity for Somaliland. We are determined to see it thrive as a hub for trade and travel, connecting our nation to the world and creating new economic possibilities for our people,” said President Cirro.
With Berbera’s modern airport and expanding trade links, Somaliland is positioning itself as a crucial player in regional and global commerce, enhancing connectivity and economic opportunities for the entire region.
SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT