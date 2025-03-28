Somaliland Slams Somalia’s Desperate Letter to the U.S.

Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, has strongly condemned Somalia’s attempt to block international recognition of Somaliland through a controversial letter sent to the United States government. In a fiery response, the minister dismissed the move as “desperate and misguided,” reaffirming that Somaliland’s recognition is inevitable.
“This is a desperate and misguided attempt by the failed state of Somalia,” Minister Adan stated. “It is indicative of a corrupt regime on its last breath, engaged in a suicide mission. There is nothing they can do to stop the upcoming recognition of Somaliland.”
The backlash follows reports that Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had written to U.S. President Donald Trump offering “exclusive operational control” over strategic ports in Somaliland and Puntland in exchange for blocking diplomatic recognition of Somaliland. However, Mogadishu does not control these territories, making the offer void.
Somaliland Stands as a Reliable Partner
Meanwhile, Mohamed Abdirahman, the Director General of Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reinforced Somaliland’s position as a stable and dependable partner for the international community.
“The international community’s interest in diplomatic engagement with Somaliland is driven by what we offer as a reliable and capable partner—something Somalia simply cannot match,” he stated. “Our track record speaks for itself.”
He further emphasized Somaliland’s decades-long stability, democratic progress, and effective governance, which have made it an ideal candidate for constructive international relations.
“In contrast, Somalia’s status as a failed state—defined by persistent instability, violence, terrorism, and decades of squandered international aid—sends the wrong message to its backers,” he added.
The Global Shift Toward Somaliland
Somaliland has seen increasing international attention in recent years, with the U.S. Congress, the European Union, and regional partners considering deeper diplomatic engagement. Earlier this year, a U.S. congressional subcommittee called for the establishment of a U.S. diplomatic office in Hargeisa, further signaling a shift in policy.
With growing support from key global players and Somalia’s continued internal struggles, analysts suggest that recognition for Somaliland may be closer than ever.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.