Somaliland President Launches Prison Education Policy and Curriculum

The President of the Republic of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro), participated today in the official launch of the Prison Education Policy and Curriculum, an initiative organized by the Ministry of Justice.
The prison education curriculum is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments.
In his speech at the event, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro emphasized that this initiative is a clear testament to the commitment of his administration “Unity and Action”, towards protecting human rights, reforming the prison system, and facilitating the rehabilitation of convicted prisoners.
The President highlighted that this is the first time in Somaliland’s history that a structured education system has been introduced within the prison system. This initiative will ensure that inmates receive educational opportunities that will enable them to acquire skills and knowledge, helping them reintegrate into society as productive individuals upon their release.
Speaking on the objective of the prison education curriculum, President Cirro stated: “This curriculum provides inmates with the opportunity to enhance their education and skills, which can significantly contribute to their successful reintegration into society after serving their sentences.”
Furthermore, the President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all Somaliland citizens, promoting vocational training, and creating employment opportunities. He emphasized:
“Access to education is a fundamental right. We are implementing educational programs within prisons to ensure this right is upheld. Many inmates lack formal education or vocational skills. This program will provide basic education, vocational training, and moral guidance to improve their chances of employment upon release.”
A Milestone in Justice and Rehabilitation
In conclusion, President Cirro described the launch of the Prison Education Policy and Curriculum as a crucial step toward improving Somaliland’s justice system. He stressed that the focus on prison reform and inmate rehabilitation is essential for building a more just and progressive society.
This initiative marks a significant milestone in Somaliland’s efforts to modernize its prison system and provide inmates with the tools necessary for personal development and successful reintegration into society.