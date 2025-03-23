Somaliland President Launches Berbera Free Zone Extension, Invites Global Investors

Berbera, Somaliland – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro, has officially launched the extension of the Berbera Free Zone for industrial parks, reinforcing Somaliland’s commitment to economic growth and foreign investment.
Speaking at the event, President Cirro emphasized that the expansion aligns with the existing framework between the Somaliland government and DP World. He extended a warm invitation to international investors, assuring them of Somaliland’s readiness to accommodate their business ventures.
“Today, I launch the extension of the Berbera Free Zone for industrial parks. This extension shall remain within the framework between the Somaliland government and DP World. I invite all international investors, wherever they are in the world, to come and invest. We have the land for them. This message is intended for international investors—we assure you, we have the hospitality, we have the land. Please come and invest in Somaliland,” said President Cirro.
The Berbera Free Zone has been a key driver of economic transformation in Somaliland, offering strategic opportunities for trade and manufacturing. The newly extended industrial parks are expected to further enhance the country’s industrial capabilities and create more employment opportunities.
The event marked a significant step in Somaliland’s efforts to position itself as a regional economic hub, attracting global investors to benefit from its strategic location and investor-friendly policies.
