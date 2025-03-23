Somaliland President Inaugurates Sheikh-Berbera Road Upgrades, Now Open for Trade

The Somaliland Development Fund (SDF), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Roads Development (MoTRD), proudly announces the completion of the reconstruction and rehabilitation of 69 km of road between Sheikh and Berbera. The milestone completion ceremony was officiated by His Excellency President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, alongside key government officials, community leaders, and development partners.
“This project signifies our dedication to building a prosperous future for Somaliland,” stated President Abdirahman Ciro at the inauguration. “Improving our roads enhances trade, creates jobs, and strengthens community connections.”
This critical infrastructure project promises to transform connectivity, safety, and economic opportunities for the region. The anticipated benefits are substantial. By linking Somaliland’s principal livestock hinterland in the east with the Berbera seaport, the initiative is expected to create over 1,000 jobs and boost local business in transportation and logistics. The new road will significantly reduce travel times, lower vehicle operating costs, and enhance safety for travelers.
The project involved comprehensive rehabilitation of the road, including drainage restoration, culvert replacement, and the installation of necessary road furniture and traffic calming measures.
H.E. Othman Afgaab, Minister of Transport and Roads Development, emphasized the government’s commitment to infrastructure improvement. “This project enhances our road network and strengthens our capacity for effective management and maintenance through training and mentoring.”
This phase completes the rehabiltation of the entire road betweeen Burao and Berbera. The first phase covered 64km of road between Burao and Sheikh, including restoring four critical bridges in Dubur, Laaleys, Gelokor, and Kalajab. Additionally, detailed designs for the Erigavo-Maydh road were completed, ensuring a holistic approach to infrastructure development.
Connecting the Berbera seaport to eastern Somaliland is strategically crucial for the export of livestock and goods essential to Somaliland’s economy. However, the project goes beyond physical infrastructure as it also includes strengthening the capacity of MoTRD through targeted training and mentoring programs. Moreover, it aligns with Somaliland’s National Development Plan II (NDPII), which prioritizes infrastructure as a cornerstone for economic transformation.
The SDF remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that improve the quality of life for all Somalilanders.
*The Somaliland Development Fund – Phase 2 (SDF2), which runs from 2018 to 2025, is designed as an inclusive economic development program that supports the Government of Somaliland in delivering relevant infrastructure for sustainable growth. SDF2 focuses on investments that spur job creation and foster long-term resilience and stability in Somaliland. Its objectives align with the NDP2 and reflect the priorities outlined in Somaliland Vision 2030. The fund is supported by contributions from the governments of the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway.
