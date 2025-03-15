Somaliland President Honours Winners of Prestigious Quran Memorization Competition

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, has presented esteemed awards to the winners of the Annual Quran Memorization and Recitation Competition, a prestigious event that celebrates dedication to Islamic teachings and scholarship.
The highly anticipated ceremony, which takes place annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan, was held at the Presidential Palace and witnessed by more than 400 attendees. The gathering included top Islamic scholars, members of the clergy, scholars from all six major regions, cabinet ministers, military commanders, parliamentarians, and the male and female participants of the competition.
For the first time in the event’s history, the competition featured both male and female contestants, marking a significant milestone in inclusivity and recognition of female scholars in religious studies. Notably, President Irro personally championed the inclusion of female participants, ensuring equal recognition for their achievements. In an unprecedented move, he also awarded golden accolades to the top female competitors, highlighting their exceptional commitment to Quranic memorization.
During the ceremony, the Minister of Religion and Endowments, Sh. Abdillahi Dahir Jama (Baashe), elaborated on the various stages of the competition, which spanned over three months. He emphasized the rigorous process undertaken by the participants in memorizing and reciting the Quran, demonstrating remarkable discipline and devotion.
President Irro personally congratulated the winners, presenting them with highly coveted prizes, including the keys to a brand-new car for the first-place recipient. He extended heartfelt prayers for the young scholars, wishing them divine blessings for their dedication to preserving and reciting the sacred words of the Quran.
Following the ceremony, the President engaged in a significant meeting with the nation’s leading clerics. His address resonated deeply with the religious leaders, who in turn expressed their prayers for the President, the nation, and the people of Somaliland. In a collective appeal, the scholars urged the citizens of Somaliland to unite in support of the government and contribute to national stability and development under President Irro’s leadership.
The Annual Quran Memorization and Recitation Competition continues to be a cornerstone event in Somaliland’s religious and cultural calendar, fostering a spirit of learning, devotion, and unity across the nation.