Somaliland’s Minister of Presidency, Khadar Hussein Abdi, has sharply criticized Somalia’s leadership, urging them to focus on resolving their country’s internal issues rather than making unfounded claims over lands they neither control nor govern. In a statement issued today, Abdi reaffirmed Somaliland’s sovereignty over the Berbera Port and emphasized that Somaliland alone holds the authority to determine the future of the port, including its potential military significance.
Abdi’s comments come in response to recent attempts by Somalia’s President, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to offer control of strategic ports in Somaliland, including Berbera, to the United States. The Somalia government’s offer has been widely criticized as an overstep, as Mogadishu does not control Berbera nor any other part of Somaliland.
“Somalia’s leadership should focus on its pressing challenges instead of making baseless claims over a land it neither controls nor has authority over. Somaliland alone decides on Berbera Port’s strategic future, including its role as a key military base,” said Minister Abdi. “The USA knows exactly who to talk to regarding Berbera’s facilities.”
Abdi’s statement comes at a time of increasing international attention on the Horn of Africa, particularly regarding the growing significance of Berbera Port as a crucial maritime and military hub. Somaliland has long sought international recognition, and its strategic location in the Gulf of Aden has made it an important partner for global powers.
Somaliland has actively engaged with the United States and other international stakeholders, positioning itself as a stable and reliable partner in a volatile region. The country’s commitment to stability, democracy, and effective governance stands in stark contrast to Somalia’s ongoing instability, which continues to hinder its progress as a unified state.
The Minister’s statement also underscores Somaliland’s determination to maintain control over its territory and pursue diplomatic recognition on its own terms. As international interest in Somaliland grows, many believe that the region’s sovereignty and political stability will be crucial to shaping the future of the Horn of Africa.
“The United States and other global powers are aware of Somaliland’s credentials as a reliable partner,” Abdi added. “Our engagement is driven by mutual respect and a shared interest in regional stability. Somaliland will continue to chart its own path towards international recognition, and no attempt by Somalia will stop us.”
Somaliland’s government remains focused on strengthening its diplomatic efforts, securing recognition, and ensuring that the strategic assets within its territory, such as Berbera, are leveraged in ways that support its development and sovereignty.
