Somaliland NEC Chair Affirms President’s Commitment to Holding Elections on Schedule

Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has reassured the public that the upcoming parliamentary and civic elections remain on track and will be held as scheduled in May 2026.
NEC Chair Musa Hassan Yusuf stated that he recently met with the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, to discuss the electoral timeline. The President emphasized that the scheduled election dates must be strictly followed, with no delays or postponements.
During his presidential campaign, President Irro repeatedly pledged that he would ensure timely elections and prevent unnecessary setbacks once in office. Chairman Musa Hassan Yusuf affirmed that the commission has received clear directives to proceed with election preparations without interruption.
NEC is actively working on voter registration plans and addressing any challenges encountered in previous elections. The commission aims to refine the electoral process by mitigating any potential loopholes.
Chairman Musa also highlighted that in past elections, the Somaliland government covered 70% of the electoral costs, while international partners contributed the remaining funds.
“When the last election was held, seventy percent of the expenses were covered by the national budget, while donors financed the rest,” he explained.
He acknowledged concerns from international donors regarding past election delays, which have led to uncertainty and skepticism about the electoral process. However, NEC is committed to ensuring that the upcoming elections proceed smoothly.
As part of its preparations, the commission recently traveled to Kenya to engage with international donors and strengthen electoral planning. Chairman Musa shared that NEC met with donor governments, including representatives from the U.S. Embassy, the EU, the Swedish Embassy, and the British government, to discuss challenges faced in voter registration and explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.
“We went on a trip to Nairobi, where we met with donor governments, especially those that supported us in previous elections. We also engaged with new partners interested in providing additional support, such as the U.S. Embassy, the EU, the Swedish Embassy, and the British government. We discussed the challenges we encountered, particularly in the voter registration process, and explored ways to improve collaboration moving forward,” he stated.
Additionally, NEC met with Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to gain insights into best practices for voter registration, ensuring a more efficient and transparent process.
Chairman Musa reaffirmed that holding elections on time is a top constitutional responsibility and a priority for President Irro. The commission is fully committed to executing a successful and credible election in May 2026.