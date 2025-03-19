Somaliland Launches Historic Modern Biometric Registration for Security Forces

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro inaugurated the historic Modern Biometric Registration for the Republic of Somaliland’s various Security Forces, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s ongoing security reforms. The ceremony, held at the Grand Hall of the Police Force, was attended by government officials, Security Forces leaders, and key figures involved in the modernization initiative.
The Modern Registration, which includes biometric data collection, is seen as a cornerstone of the government’s efforts to modernize and enhance the efficiency of Somaliland’s Security Forces. This move is part of broader plans by the newly established government of Unity and Action to strengthen national security and ensure the continued protection of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
In his address at the event, President Cirro emphasized that the registration program was a critical step towards reforming the National Security Forces, and it would be pivotal in shaping a modern and efficient of the Security Forces . “This is not just about data collection; it is about strengthening our forces and ensuring their readiness to defend the country. This program will significantly improve our ability to manage and modernize the Security Forces,” the President said.
The registration will involve collecting biometric information from service members across various branches of the Security Forces, marking the first phase of a broader effort to modernize and digitalize military operations. This initiative aims to improve accountability, enhance security protocols, and streamline military logistics.
The President also underscored the essential role the armed forces play in maintaining the security and stability of the country. He highlighted that the military serves as the cornerstone of Somaliland’s national defense, protecting the nation’s borders, preserving its sovereignty, and ensuring the safety of its citizens. “The Security Forces are the backbone of our security. They are the shield that defends our independence and ensures our peace,” he stated.
The ceremony was attended by members of the ministerial committee, which oversees the modernization process, as well as Security commanders and the technical committee tasked with executing the biometric registration. The collaborative effort involves the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, and the Presidential Office, reflecting the administration’s commitment to enhancing national security.
The launch of the biometric registration marks a crucial moment in Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces and build a robust national security infrastructure. Experts view this move as an indication of the government’s determination to align with global standards for military modernization while maintaining a focus on the security needs unique to Somaliland.
the registration process unfolds, President Cirro expressed confidence that it would pave the way for further modernization in other key sectors of the armed forces. “This is just the beginning,” he said, “and it will ensure that our military remains equipped, capable, and ready to meet the challenges of the future.”
The initiative, which is expected to be rolled out in phases, will have far-reaching implications not only for military operations but also for broader governance and national security in Somaliland. With the program now officially underway, the Republic of Somaliland is positioning itself as a model for security sector reform in the Horn of Africa.