Somaliland Information Minister Slams Somalia’s Desperate Letter to the U.S.: ‘Berbera Paving the Way for Recognition’

Somaliland’s Information Minister Ahmed Yasin Sheikh Ali Ayaanle has sharply criticized Somalia’s recent offer to hand over control of strategic ports to the United States, calling it a desperate and baseless move by the administration of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
In a press conference held in Hargeisa, Ayaanle dismissed Mogadishu’s letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, which proposed “exclusive operational control” over the Berbera and Bosaso ports in an effort to block Somaliland’s push for international recognition.
“President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has a habit of going mad whenever he sees anything touching on Somaliland and its sovereignty,” Ayaanle said. “His government does not even control a single meter beyond Mogadishu, yet he is making empty offers of ports that are entirely outside his jurisdiction.”
The minister emphasized that Somaliland, that has operated independently for over three decades, remains unwavering in its pursuit of international recognition. He pointed to the growing strategic importance of Berbera and other key areas, and the ongoing diplomatic efforts as crucial factors leading Somaliland toward recognition.
“Berbera is paving the way for Somaliland’s recognition, while you, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, cannot even fully control a single meter of the land you claim to govern,” Ayaanle remarked, further asserting Somaliland’s sovereignty.
Somaliland’s government continues to engage with international powers, gaining attention from countries like the United States, which are seeking reliable partners in the Horn of Africa. The push for recognition and deeper diplomatic relations remains a top priority for the region, with Berbera emerging as a critical asset for international cooperation.
Earlier this year, the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee discussed the potential for a diplomatic mission to Somaliland, further highlighting the shifting international stance on the region. These diplomatic moves signal growing support for Somaliland’s sovereignty, with countries like the U.S. beginning to see Somaliland as a credible, independent entity rather than a territory of Somalia.
