Somaliland Highlights Commitment to Combating Terrorism and Piracy

The Republic of Somaliland has long been recognized for its relentless efforts in safeguarding its borders from terrorism and piracy, ensuring the security of its citizens and neighbors alike. In a recent statement, the Ministry of Information emphasized that these efforts have not only secured the nation but also acted as a shield for the broader Horn of Africa region.
“The Republic of Somaliland has a long history of fighting terrorism and piracy, keeping these threats away from its borders,” the Ministry stated. “The efforts it has made in countering extremism have become a shield for the entire region.” These efforts are a testament to Somaliland’s commitment to regional security, positioning the nation as a key player in maintaining stability in a volatile region.
Further reinforcing this stance, the Ministry highlighted the legal framework that guides the country’s counterterrorism measures. “Article 10, Section 7 of the Somaliland Constitution states: ‘The Government of the Republic of Somaliland opposes all acts of terrorism, regardless of their purpose.’ Somaliland is the only country in the region with a constitutionally mandated commitment to combating terrorism,” the statement added.
The Ministry underscored that Somaliland’s commitment to counterterrorism remains steadfast. “As a result, the Government of the Republic of Somaliland is always committed to fighting terrorism, and it has effective cooperation with neighboring countries on this issue,” it emphasized.
In a strong rebuttal to recent baseless accusations from officials of Somalia’s Puntland, the Ministry of Information expressed deep concern over what it described as baseless and malicious allegations. The Ministry stated, “It is surprising to see the baseless and malicious accusations coming from officials of the Puntland administration in Somalia, who have recently been making unfounded claims against Somaliland. These accusations are entirely unsubstantiated, reflecting hidden frustration and jealousy, and can best be described as ‘empty rhetoric.’”
The statement concluded by reaffirming Somaliland’s dedication to peace, security, and regional cooperation. Despite external attempts to undermine its image, Somaliland remains resolute in its pursuit of progress and stability.