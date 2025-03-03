Somaliland Government Integrates First Two Batches of Civilian Forces into the National Army

In a historic move towards national unity and security consolidation, the Vice President of the Republic of Somaliland, Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, presided over the official nationalization of the first and second batches of local tribal militia units in Erigavo, Sanaag region. This significant event marks a major step in fulfilling President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro’s commitment to integrating civilian militias into the country’s formal security structure.
The ceremony, held in Erigavo, was a testament to the government’s dedication to fostering peace, stability, and national cohesion. The integration process, a key policy priority for the President, has been a long-standing campaign promise aimed at ensuring that all local tribal civilian militias become an integral part of Somaliland’s national defense forces.
The Vice President, accompanied by a high-level delegation including the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Transport and Road Development, the Chief of Defense Staff, the State Minister for Internal Affairs, the Minister of Investment, the Governor of Sanaag, Members of Parliament, and traditional leaders, officially welcomed the newly absorbed troops. These forces, along with their combat gear and hardware, were formally inducted into the Somaliland National Army.
Speaking at the event, Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi emphasized that the formal integration of the first battalion of civilian forces marks a crucial step toward long-term peace and stability. “With today’s official nationalization of the first battalion of civilian forces, we have laid the foundation for lasting peace. Erigavo belongs to all of us, and we must coexist peacefully,” he stated.
He further called upon intellectuals and community leaders in the Sanaag region to support the integration of the remaining militia groups, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to unifying and strengthening Somaliland’s security forces.
“We are fully prepared for the President’s visit to Erigavo once stability is fully restored. The government will not only fulfill its promises to the region but will go beyond them,” he added.
This nationalization process is part of a broader strategy to consolidate all local security units into a unified force. The government, under the WADDANI administration’s vision of “Togetherness and Action,” had pledged to achieve this milestone within its first 100 days in office. The fulfillment of this promise underscores the administration’s commitment to fostering national peace and security through practical and inclusive policies.
Presidential Spokesman Hussein Deyr highlighted the significance of the event, stating that it reflects the government’s dedication to honoring its pledges to the people. He reiterated that further integration phases would follow, ensuring that all local militias are assimilated into the national security framework.
The integration of the first and second batches of local tribal militias into Somaliland’s national forces marks a new chapter in the country’s security and governance. With the continued support of the government and traditional leaders, this initiative is expected to enhance stability, strengthen national unity, and contribute to the long-term peace and development of Somaliland.