Somaliland, Genel Energy, and Taiwan’s OPIC Hold High-Level Meeting on Oil Exploration

Hargeisa – Somaliland Minister of Energy and Minerals, Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, accompanied by senior officials, held a significant trilateral meeting with representatives from oil exploration companies Genel Energy and OPIC Somaliland.
According to the ministry’s Facebook post, the minister was joined by the Director General of the Ministry, Shucayb Osman Mahmoud; Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Mahamoud Adan Jama (Galaal), and several ministry senior advisors.
Representing Genel Energy were Technical Director Mike Adams, Exploration Manager Mike Hohbein, and the Head of the SL10B/14 Block Office, Ibrahim Hassan. OPIC Somaliland, a Taiwan-based company, was represented by Hsing-Chen Lin and another senior official.
The primary objective of the meeting was to accelerate the ongoing oil exploration activities undertaken by Genel Energy and OPIC Somaliland in Block SL10B/13. The discussions focused on reviewing progress, addressing operational challenges, and ensuring smooth collaboration between all stakeholders involved in Somaliland’s oil exploration efforts.
The Somaliland Ministry of Energy and Minerals reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating the work of exploration companies while ensuring that operations align with the country’s regulatory framework and development goals. The ministry emphasized the importance of advancing exploration efforts to maximize the potential benefits of Somaliland’s natural resources.
This meeting marks another step in Somaliland’s strategic efforts to develop its energy sector, attract foreign investment, and establish itself as a key player in the regional oil and gas industry. Genel Energy has been actively engaged in oil exploration in Somaliland, and Taiwan’s OPIC Somaliland continues to strengthen its role in the sector, further solidifying Taiwan-Somaliland cooperation. Further updates on exploration activities and agreements between the parties are expected in the coming months.