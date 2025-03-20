Somaliland Denies Al Jazeera baseless Report on Gaza Residents and Diplomatic Engagement

By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland’s government has firmly denied recent speculation by Al Jazeera suggesting any involvement in discussions or agreements regarding Palestine. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Dahir Aden, has dismissed the Aljazeera report as “baseless and distorted,” emphasizing Somaliland’s consistent foreign policy stance.
“Somaliland has not engaged in any discussions or agreements regarding Palestinians. Our quest for recognition is based on our unique history, democracy, and decades of self-governance. Recent Al Jazeera speculation is baseless and distorts Somaliland’s clear and consistent position on diplomatic engagement,” Minister Abdirahman Dahir Aden stated.
This clarification comes in response to an Al Jazeera Arabic Baseless report that cited the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, which claimed that Somaliland’s Foreign Minister had stated, “We are open to considering accepting Gaza residents, but we must obtain recognition.” The Somaliland government categorically denies making such a statement and calls the report misleading and false.
Government officials have reiterated that Somaliland’s foreign policy is determined by its national interests and not external pressures or speculations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged media outlets to ensure accuracy in reporting and avoid misleading narratives that misrepresent Somaliland’s diplomatic priorities.
Despite lacking formal recognition from the international community, Somaliland has established diplomatic ties with various countries and organizations, focusing on economic partnerships, security cooperation, and regional stability. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency and responsible engagement in international relations.
This latest clarification comes amid growing media attention on Somaliland’s evolving diplomatic strategies. As the nation continues its pursuit of international recognition, officials stress that all foreign policy decisions align with Somaliland’s sovereignty and long-term aspirations.
The Somaliland government said it encourages responsible journalism and urges media organizations to engage directly with official sources for verified information regarding its foreign affairs.