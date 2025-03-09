Somaliland Celebrates International Women’s Day with President Cirro’s Inspiring Address

Hargeisa, March 8, 2025 – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), participated in the official ceremony marking International Women’s Day in Somaliland.
In his address during the 8th of March celebrations, the President delivered an inspiring speech, emphasizing that the recognition of Somaliland women should not be limited to a single day but should be an ongoing commitment every day of the year.
Highlighting the significant role of women in nation-building and governance, President Cirro stated, “Women are the backbone of our society, economy, and the very existence of our nation. They have played an unforgettable role in rebuilding our country from challenging times and in the establishment of our government.”
During the event, the President also spoke about the constitutional rights granted to women in Somaliland, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring gender equality.
“The Constitution of the Republic of Somaliland mandates that women enjoy equal rights, freedoms, and responsibilities alongside men, except in matters specified by Islamic Sharia law. Therefore, we have a constitutional duty to protect and enhance women’s education and professional skills, support opportunities that contribute to their well-being, and fight against any form of violence that threatens their dignity and physical or mental safety,” he declared.
President Cirro further acknowledged the vital role of women from the family level to national development, expressing his personal appreciation: “I take great pride in having six sisters and a wife who have been a source of unwavering support in my life. I fully understand the immense value that women bring to both the family and the nation.”
Concluding his speech, the President shared his vision for Somaliland’s future: “My aspiration is for Somaliland to become a nation where women play a leading role in social affairs, economic advancement, and political leadership, all in alignment with our Islamic values and honorable traditions.”
The event was attended by prominent government officials, women leaders, and representatives from various sectors who echoed the President’s message of empowerment and inclusion. Somaliland continues to make strides in advocating for women’s rights and ensuring their active participation in shaping the country’s future.