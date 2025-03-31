Somaliland Calls on Kenya to Lead Africa in Recognizing Its Sovereignty, Citing Kosovo as a Precedent

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The government of Somaliland has formally called on Kenya to recognize its independence, citing Kenya’s recent acknowledgment of Kosovo’s sovereignty as a precedent. The appeal underscores Somaliland’s longstanding quest for international recognition, arguing that it meets all the legal and political criteria for statehood.
The Republic of Somaliland, in an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, commended Kenya for its recognition of Kosovo and urged it to take a similar step toward Somaliland. The statement emphasized that Somaliland has upheld peace, democratic governance, and effective state institutions for over three decades, fulfilling the established criteria for statehood under international law.
“In this spirit, the Republic of Somaliland encourages the Government of Kenya to adopt a similarly principled and historic decision by formally recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. Such a step would not only reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement but also serve to strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to lasting peace, stability, and cooperation across the Horn of Africa,” the statement read.
Somaliland declared its regained independence from Somalia in 1991 . Since then, it has maintained a stable government, held democratic elections, and developed its own institutions, all while seeking international recognition. Despite its lack of official recognition, Somaliland has established diplomatic ties with various countries and maintains representative offices in several capitals.
Kenya’s decision to recognize Kosovo, a territory that declared independence from Serbia in 2008, has raised hopes in Somaliland that similar diplomatic recognition could be extended. Somaliland officials argue that their case is even stronger, given their sustained peace, governance, and economic growth.
Analysts believe that Kenya’s recognition of Somaliland could significantly alter geopolitical dynamics in the Horn of Africa. Such a move could strengthen trade and security cooperation between the two nations while setting a precedent for other African states to follow.
While Kenya has yet to respond to the request, Somaliland remains optimistic that regional partners will acknowledge its sovereignty based on its track record of stability and self-governance.
