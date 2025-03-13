Somaliland Cabinet Advances 100-Day Agenda on Security, Economy, and Development

Somaliland’s Cabinet, , chaired by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), convened on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace to review national security, economic reforms, and major development projects as part of the government’s 100-day priority agenda.
The high-level meeting focused on key governance areas, including peace efforts in Erigavo, improvements in tax collection, water shortages in the eastern regions, and reforms in education and aviation.
The Minister of Interior and Security reported that Somaliland remains stable, with no immediate threats to national security. The Cabinet also received an update on reconciliation efforts in Erigavo, where government-led peace talks and the integration of local security forces are progressing. President Irro commended the Vice President and his delegation for their role in these efforts, emphasizing the government’s commitment to long-term stability.
The Minister of Finance and Economic Development presented an update on financial performance and ongoing tax reforms. Officials outlined improvements in tax administration, particularly the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), as part of broader economic reforms aimed at sustaining public services and boosting revenue. The government is working to streamline tax collection while ensuring compliance from businesses and consumers.
The Cabinet reviewed progress on water infrastructure projects in the eastern regions, including a recently launched initiative in Erigavo. The Minister of Water Resources Development detailed ongoing and planned efforts to expand access to clean water, with future projects expected in the western regions. The session also reviewed broader infrastructure projects, including road network expansions and urban development strategies.
The Minister of Health Development provided an update on the healthcare sector, particularly outlining critical challenges faced in the eastern regions. The report also included necessary interventions to improve public health services, along with insights from the Minister’s recent visit to Sabo-Wanaag.
The Minister of Education and Science presented findings from a nationwide assessment of technical schools. The government aims to standardize curricula and improve vocational training, ensuring students have skills aligned with market needs. Officials emphasized the importance of strengthening the country’s technical education sector to address labor shortages.
As part of the administration’s 100-day plan, the Minister of Planning and National Development outlined strategies to enhance governance efficiency and strengthen national institutions. The agenda aims to strengthen governance, accelerate economic progress, and empower national institutions to fulfill their mandates effectively. Key initiatives include structural reforms, improved service delivery, and increased transparency in government operations.
The Minister of Civil Aviation and Airports Development briefed the Cabinet on updates to Somaliland’s air travel policies. Efforts are underway to improve aviation regulations, ensuring international airlines operating in Somaliland comply with immigration and entry requirements. Updates were provided on streamlining international flight operations and compliance with updated travel regulations.
The Minister of the Presidency highlighted measures to improve coordination among ministries, ensuring transparent communication with the public. This aligns with the government’s commitment to accountability in executing its 100-day agenda.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) briefed the Cabinet on recent peacebuilding efforts in Erigavo and ongoing military integration programs. The initiatives are progressing as planned, with further steps being taken to strengthen national unity and stability.
In his concluding address, President Irro commended the government for its unwavering dedication to Somaliland’s development and stability. He particularly praised the Vice President and his delegation for their leadership in the Erigavo peace process, which is nearing a successful resolution. The government remains resolute in advancing national priorities and fulfilling its commitments to the people of Somaliland.
The 12th Cabinet session reaffirmed Somaliland’s commitment to national progress, security, economic resilience, and infrastructure development, setting the stage for continued growth in the months ahead.