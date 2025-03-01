Somaliland Army Chief Visits Military Frontlines in Sanaag Region

Somaliland National Armed Forces chief Brigadier General Nim’aan Yusuf Osman has reached the military frontlines in the Sanaag region.
A delegation led by the Chief of Defence Staff, which includes several divisional and senior commanders from the Somaliland National Army, accompanied him on this visit. The inspection is part of a routine assessment aimed at evaluating the condition of the stationed forces, ensuring their welfare, and overseeing general operations.
The purpose of the visit is to evaluate the combat readiness of the troops, address any logistical challenges they may face, and boost the morale of soldiers stationed in the eastern region. The military leadership continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining stability and security in these strategically significant areas.
Brigadier General Nim’aan Yusuf Osman and his delegation are expected to continue their tour across the eastern regions of Somaliland in the coming days, visiting additional military outposts to monitor the security situation and reinforce government support for the armed forces.
This visit comes at a time when Somaliland’s military leadership is actively working to strengthen national security and ensure that troops deployed in remote and frontline areas receive the necessary resources and support.