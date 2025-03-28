Somaliland Applauds Kenya’s Recognition of Kosovo, Calls for Consideration of Its Sovereign Rights

By: Mohamed Duale

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has welcomed Kenya’s decision to officially recognize the independence of Kosovo, describing it as a testament to Kenya’s commitment to international law, self-determination, and global stability. In a statement issued by Somaliland’s government, warm congratulations were extended to the people and government of Kosovo for securing further international recognition.

In the statement, the Government of Somaliland declared: “The Republic of Somaliland conveys its sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Kosovo on the occasion of Kenya’s official recognition of Kosovo’s independence. This bold and forward-looking decision by the Republic of Kenya is a testament to its unwavering commitment to the principles of international law, the right to self-determination, and the promotion of international peace and stability.”

Kenya’s move to recognize Kosovo is seen as a forward-thinking decision that reinforces the principles of statehood, as outlined by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Somaliland, which has maintained peace, democratic governance, and robust state institutions for over three decades, draws parallels between its own case and that of Kosovo.

“The Republic of Somaliland, having upheld peace, democratic governance, and effective state institutions for over three decades, shares with Kosovo a parallel trajectory grounded in the legitimate expression of sovereign will and the fulfillment of the established criteria for statehood under international law. Somaliland notes with appreciation the legal precedent set by the International Court of Justice regarding Kosovo’s declaration of independence and affirms the relevance of this precedent in the context of Somaliland’s enduring pursuit of international recognition.”

In light of Kenya’s decision on Kosovo, Somaliland has urged the East African nation to take a similarly historic and principled stance by formally recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. According to Somaliland’s statement, such a decision would reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in regional diplomacy while fostering deeper bilateral relations between the two nations. It would also contribute to broader peace, stability, and economic cooperation across the Horn of Africa.

“In this spirit, the Republic of Somaliland encourages the Government of Kenya to adopt a similarly principled and historic decision by formally recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. Such a step would not only reaffirm Kenya’s leadership in regional diplomacy and multilateral engagement but also serve to strengthen bilateral relations and contribute to lasting peace, stability, and cooperation across the Horn of Africa.”

For over three decades, Somaliland has functioned as a de facto independent state, boasting democratic governance, security, and a stable economy. Despite its lack of formal international recognition, it has continued to engage with global and regional actors to seek acknowledgment of its sovereign status.

Kenya’s role in regional affairs and its influence within the African Union and international bodies could pave the way for broader discussions on Somaliland’s recognition. By taking this step, Kenya would not only strengthen its diplomatic leadership but also set a precedent for other nations to follow in acknowledging Somaliland’s sovereignty.

As Somaliland continues its diplomatic engagements, it remains committed to fostering international partnerships and advocating for its rightful place in the global community.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

