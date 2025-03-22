Somali National Arrested While Illegally Crossing into Bangladesh from India

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested a Somali national attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally from India at the Parshuram upazila in Feni district. The arrest took place on Saturday, according to a statement from BGB.
The individual has been identified as Abdiwali Mohammed Ali, son of Ali Mohammed. BGB sources confirmed that a patrol team from the Nijkalika Border Outpost (BOP) apprehended him while he was crossing the border near pillar 2159/3.
Following his arrest, Ali was handed over to Parshuram Model Police Station for violating The Foreigner Act 1946 under sections 3(2)(b)/13/14. Authorities have also confiscated items found in his possession, though details regarding these materials have not been disclosed.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Commander of the Feni BGB unit, confirmed the incident and reiterated that BGB remains committed to securing Bangladesh’s borders. He emphasized that ongoing intelligence operations and patrols aim to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and other border-related crimes.
This arrest follows a similar operation on March 19, when BGB detained a Nigerian national, a Sudanese woman, and a Zambian national for illegally crossing into Bangladesh. These incidents highlight the growing challenge of undocumented migration through the India-Bangladesh border.
Authorities have yet to confirm the motives behind the Somali national’s attempt to enter Bangladesh, and further investigations are underway.
Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor and report on this developing story.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.