Somali National Arrested While Illegally Crossing into Bangladesh from India

Somali national held in Feni border
By: Horndiplomat and DAILY OBSERVER 

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested a Somali national attempting to enter Bangladesh illegally from India at the Parshuram upazila in Feni district. The arrest took place on Saturday, according to a statement from BGB.

The individual has been identified as Abdiwali Mohammed Ali, son of Ali Mohammed. BGB sources confirmed that a patrol team from the Nijkalika Border Outpost (BOP) apprehended him while he was crossing the border near pillar 2159/3.

Following his arrest, Ali was handed over to Parshuram Model Police Station for violating The Foreigner Act 1946 under sections 3(2)(b)/13/14. Authorities have also confiscated items found in his possession, though details regarding these materials have not been disclosed.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain, Commander of the Feni BGB unit, confirmed the incident and reiterated that BGB remains committed to securing Bangladesh’s borders. He emphasized that ongoing intelligence operations and patrols aim to prevent illegal crossings, smuggling, and other border-related crimes.

This arrest follows a similar operation on March 19, when BGB detained a Nigerian national, a Sudanese woman, and a Zambian national for illegally crossing into Bangladesh. These incidents highlight the growing challenge of undocumented migration through the India-Bangladesh border.

Authorities have yet to confirm the motives behind the Somali national’s attempt to enter Bangladesh, and further investigations are underway.

Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor and report on this developing story.

